The Plainsmen never miss an opportunity to get better.
This week was spring break for Enid High School, but the baseball team can’t afford a full week’s break. The team played on Monday against Jenks, has two games on Thursday in the Edmond Memorial Festival and will be back home on Friday to play Mudrow.
On Wednesday, the team practiced in a cold wind and rain at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Senior Kade Goeke, who was practicing with his teammates in the weather on Wednesday, saw the time as an opportunity to get a leg up on the other teams that weren’t able to practice that day.
“All the other teams aren’t out here doing this,” Goeke said. “We’re out here trying to do this and showing that we want to get better and win.”
Goeke has grown a lot in his four years playing for the Plainsmen according to his coach Brad Gore. Specifically, Gore spoke highly of his second baseman’s fearlessness, a trait Gore says is critical for baseball players.
“Kade has improved every year and he’s not big in stature, but he plays bigger than his stature,” Gore said. “That’s kind of what we try to teach our kids, you don’t have to be big to play this sport but you have to play big.”
The senior says the thing he’s taken away most from Coach Gore is how to be a leader. For some teams, leadership can be a sort of privilege that only older players can earn, but for Enid, that responsibility is expected out of everyone.
“The older guys have to be able to hold the younger guys accountable and the younger guys have got to be able to hold the older dude accountable. There’s no seniors and there’s no freshmen, everybody’s a baseball player.” Goeke said about what he learned from his coach.
Goeke says his favorite thing about playing baseball is practicing with his teammates.
“Every day you come to practice, whether you want to be here or not, your teammates are always here pushing you to try to get better,” Goeke said. “Coaches are always here ready to go. At this program there’s no down day.”
Enid (2-8) will come into Thursday’s game trying to snap a four-game losing skid including an 11-8 loss on Monday. The Plainsmen batted well for most of the game but Gore said the team made too many simple mistakes on defense. Enid gave up three runs after being tied going into the final inning. The team hasn’t gotten the start to the season that they had hoped for but Goeke is confident the team can turn things around.
“We started off with a rough start ,but I definitely think our team is capable of other things,” Goeke said. “We’re going to come back with a winning season and turn things around.”
Goeke says he’s been working on his batting this season, but he also wants to become a better teammate.
“I’m trying to hit better, spray the gaps and just be a good leader and a good role model for the younger kids,” Goeke said.
Goeke was 1-4 against Jenks on Monday with an RBI single in the fourth inning.
The team was able to get some reps in on their home field before the rain pooled on the turf too much to make it unplayable. Enid head coach Brad Gore said that it’s important for the team to be around the game whenever they get the chance.
“I think it’s about being around the game a little bit and not losing that focus of what we’re trying to do,” Gore said at practice on Wednesday. “We’re out here in the rain, but it’s just part of what we got to. We’ve got to be around the ball ... baseball’s a repetitive sport, so you need those repetitions, and we just need to get those reps in and every ball we can get just helps us that much more.”
Gore wants his team ready when they take the field on Thursday. Their first opponent, Deer Creek, enters with a 6-1 record and is ranked No. 1 in 6A-1.
“This is the time to get ready for our next district matchup,” Gore said. “We’ve got one of the better teams in the whole state with Deer Creek, and Norman North always has a really good ball club.”
Gore still sees in the potential of his team, despite the early season setbacks.
“We’re trying to take the positives from each thing that we do and maybe by the end of this thing we can put together what we want to put together,” Gore said.
Enid will be in Edmond on Thursday at 10 a.m. against Deer Creek followed by a noon clash with Norman North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.