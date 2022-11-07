As part of their 2023 world tour, the legendary Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in Enid at the Stride Bank Center on March 24, 2023.
The Globetrotters will face longtime rival, the Washington Generals, as the team embarks on its 97th year of competition.
In 97 years, the Globetrotters have played their unique brand of basketball on six continents and in over 124 countries.
To get early tickets, fans can sign up at HarlemGlobetrotters.com and become a “preferred customer” to get access to a pre-sale option. General admission tickets will go on sale closer to the date, per a press release.
The Globetrotters are the originator of the slam dunk, hook shot and jump shot. The Harlem Globetrotters are also members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
