The opening day of Glenpool Warrior Classic Wrestling Tournament, in which Enid was entered, was postponed Friday. The tournament will be a one-day affair Saturday.
The Plainsmen learned Friday they will go to Jenks for the regionals Feb. 17-18 where they will be joined by Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Capitol Hill, Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks, Muskogee, Norman, Owasso, Ponca City, Putnam City West, Sand Springs, Southmoore, Stillwater, and Union.
