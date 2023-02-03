The opening day of Glenpool Warrior Classic Wrestling Tournament, in which Enid was entered, was postponed Friday. The tournament will be a one-day affair Saturday.

The Plainsmen learned Friday they will go to Jenks for the regionals Feb. 17-18 where they will be joined by Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Capitol Hill, Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks, Muskogee, Norman, Owasso, Ponca City, Putnam City West, Sand Springs, Southmoore, Stillwater, and Union.

