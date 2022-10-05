Waukomis’ Hope Gilliland’s fast pitch career ended like she hoped it would in the Tri-County All-Conference game Tuesday night at Chisholm High School.
Gilliland’s two-RBI single in the fifth gave the home team (Waukomis, Chisholm and Kingfisher) the go-ahead run in a 6-3 win over the visitors (Pioneer, Alva, Ringwood, Watonga and Fairview).
The Lady Chiefs center fielder made the defensive play of the game when she caught a deep fly ball at the fence by Alva’s Jaycee Kelln.
“It meant a lot to me to end the season like that,” Gilliland said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Kelln was announced as the conference’s pitcher of the year before the game and struck out seven in four innings, allowing a single by Chisholm’s Emily Arnold.
The Visitors took a 1-0 lead in the third. Emma Nation, the first of three straight walks by Waukomis’ Morgan Shaw, scored on a sac fly by Katelin Simmons of Ringwood.
Chisholm’s Macie Andrews, the conference’s player of the year, drew a walk from new pitcher Kyanne Randolph of Ringwood. Waukomis’ Tori Rhodes reached on a fielders choice and Natalie Dick of Kingfisher doubled down the third base line to score Andrews.
Gilliland delivered a two-RBI single and went to third on an error on the play.
She came home on a ground out by Arnold.
“It was very exciting,” Gilliland said. “It set the mood for the game, too.”
Pioneer’s Ava Milacek cut the lead to 4-3 when she singled in Jayli Nightengale of Fairview and Nation with a single. Kingfisher’s Merrin Evans got out of trouble by getting Katelin Simmons of Ringwood and Randolph to ground out.
The Home team added two more runs in the sixth when pinch runner Cambrie Gilliland scored on a ground out by Joely Harris of Chisholm and Maddie Fuksa of Chisholm singled in Taylor.
With Fairview’s Taylor Hubbard on first, Kelln lifted a deep fly to center but Hope Gilliland was there for the out.
“I didn’t think I would catch it, but I did,’’ Gilliland said. “She (Kelln) is really good.’’
“I was hoping it wouldn’y be an out,’’ Kelln said. “It still was pretty fun for me.’’
Kelln was having fun on the mound.
“Everything was working tonight,’’ she said. “I had fun and I played our game. The more fun you have, the more strikes you throw.’’
Evans allowed four hits over four innings and struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Shaw allowed only a double by Alaina Pierce of Alva in her three innings. She struck out three and walked three.
“I could have done better,’’ she said. “I wished my screwball was breaking better, but it’s fine. I’m pretty happy now.’’
Andrews, Chisholm’s ace pitcher, did not pitch Tuesday. She “retired’’ from pitching after last week’s regional tournament. She will play left field or center field at the University of New Mexico next fall.
She said it felt pretty good being named the player of the year. She walked twice and scored a run.
“I was super excited about that,” Andrews said. “I worked hard for it. I had a lot of fun playing with these girls and mingling with them.’’
