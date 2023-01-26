Region 2 leader Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s men have a little bit of urgency when the Jets (6-1, 16-5) host second-place Connors (5-2, 17-2) in the second half of a 5:30 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader Thursday at the Mabee Center.
The Jets will have only two more home games — NOC Tonkawa, Feb. 6 and Eastern Feb. 23 — the rest of the season while having the other six on the road. This is the final game of the first half of the conference season.
“We have to protect our home court,” said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “It will be really good for us if we can.”
The Jets are coming off a road win at Eastern (98-79) on Monday while the Cowboys are coming off a 84-83 loss to Northeastern A&M.
NOC Enid is averaging 90.1 points per game led by Jordan Thompson (19.5) and Daylon Andrews (14.3), while Connors is averaging 88.1 with four players averaging in double figures — 6-4 Xavier Glenn (21.0), 6-3 Jhamyl Fricas (10.1), 6-6 Bradyn Hubbard (15.4) and 6-8 Tamaury Releford (12.7).
“It should be a fun atmosphere and a good environment,” Gerber said. “Coach (Connors’ Bill) Muse is a legend in Region 2. We’re excited for the opportunity and how the season has gone so far. We just hope lot of people come out and support us.”
Connors plays at a “good pace” but is effective in its half court game because of its size, Gerber said.
Defense will be the key, Gerber said.
“We learned from the Seminole game (97-92 loss on Jan. 19) that we can’t just try to out-score people,” Gerber said. “It comes down to defensive focus and defensive intensity. We have to keep people off the lane and don’t let them get easy points.”
The Jets shot 56.3% from the field (40 of 71) and 11 of 24 from three-point range at Eastern, but were only seven of 14 from the foul line for 50%.
“That (free throw shooting) was a point of emphasis in practice,” Gerber said. “We’re going to have some tough games ahead and close games are usually won at the free throw line.”
Thompson and Andrews will be joined in the starting lineup by Jaylon Jackson-Curvey (9.7), Raul Nunez (9.0) and Caleb Wilson (4.8). Chris Wiseman (10) and Kevin Hudson (13) were in double figures off the bench against Eastern.
In the women’s game, the Lady Jets (4-3 conference and 9-5 overall) will be concentrating on stopping the Cowgirls’ Haitiana Releford, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer with a 21.3 average. She is effective both inside and outside.
“I don’t think you can stop someone like that, you just try to slow her down,” said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “She is going to make plays. You have to limit her cutbacks and second chance points.”
Connors is averaging 77.8 points per game with three others in double figures — Carrigan Hill (10.0), Samantha Shals (11.5) and Kylie Eubanks.
“We can’t let their other players beat us either,” Jennings said. “We have to stop the person in front of us and limit their second chances.”
The Lady Jets (4-3, 9-5) have won five of their last six games, including a 76-63 decision over Eastern Monday behind 16 points from Tegan Jones and 10 from Brooklyn Bayless.
“We played hard and with resilience at Eastern,” Jennings said. “We shot the ball better (31 of 74 from field and nine of 25 from 3-point) better. Knocking down threes is a game-changer for us.”
NOC Enid, hampered by injuries the first half of the season, has been energized by the return of Jones (8.4 ppg), Jade Hazelbaker and Aubrey Jones from the injured list
“Jade is playing with pain, but she still powers through everything every night,” Jennings said. “When you have the whole team together, it’s something special. You can do a lot more in practice.”
LaKaysia Johnson leads the Lady Jets with a 16.0 average, followed by Braylee Dale (9.8), Jones (8.4) and Libbi Zinn (7.9).
Jennings said she was undecided about the starting lineup. With only two more home games, she, like Gerber, said it was critical to protect the home court.
“That’s always been our goal,” Jennings said.
The school will observe its homecoming at halftime of the men’s game when the king and queen will be crowned.
