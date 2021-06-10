Several members of the Enid soccer program will get one last chance to represent their school on Thursday at the 6A All-State game at Carl Albert High School at 8 p.m.
Senior defender David Garcia and senior forward Luis Mendoza were selected to the Large East Team alongside head coach Craig Liddell. Liddell was selected as an All-State coach for the third time in his career, twice as a boys coach and once as a girls coach.
“Honestly I’m really excited for it, me and Luis being here, we’re just really excited,” Mendoza said. “Especially because we’re going to be playing together one last time and getting coached by Liddell one last time that’s really exciting for him and us as well.”
“It means a lot, especially because it’s his last year as head coach,” Garcia said when asked about being selected alongside his coach. “It means a lot to be able to be coached under him one last time.”
Garcia said members of his family and friends are planning on making the trip to the game. He also said he’s excited for the opportunity to represent his school among the state’s best.
The Plainsmen are coming off their best regular season in program history. They finished the season No. 2 in their division with a 13-2 record, which was good enough to earn home-field advantage in first round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Garcia was instrumental in leading a back line that allowed just eight goals in 16 games this season. Mendoza was the team’s leading goal-scorer with 13 goals on the season.
“David and Luis are both playing well and looking good,” Liddell said. “We’re just looking forward to enjoying the night, it’s going to be beautiful to just go down and see almost really a celebration of soccer.”
Liddell’s coaching staff includes Enid coaches Jorge Cabada and Tim Lavoie. He said he plans to run a similar style to the one Enid’s team runs, which is possession-heavy and aggressive.
“The kids love it, that’s good soccer and good players enjoy playing that way,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.