Enid’s Alexa Garcia lost by an injury default to Sahana Madala of St. Louis in the Girls 18-Under consolation semifinals of a Missouri Valley Tennis Association Level 4 Tournament in Edmond Monday.
Garcia had won by an injury default over Elizabeth Gilbert of Owasso in the quarterfinals.
Garcia and partner Ana Grace Boggs of Edmond fell to Antra Biria of Overland Park, Kan., and Madala earlier in the first round of doubles, 8-0.
Pacers teammate Haley Hibbets, in Girls 16-Under action, was eliminated in the consolation Round of 16 by Vivica Corley of Albuquerque, N.M., 6-2, 6-3.
Hibbets and partner Jasmine Craig of Edmond fell to Natalie Gilbert of Tulsa and Evangeline Lunsford of Edmond, 8-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.