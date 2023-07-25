TULSA — Enid’s Alexa Garcia had a successful end to her high school career at the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State dual Tuesday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center at the University of Tulsa.
Garcia, headed for McPherson College, teamed with Sindhya Atturu of Deer Creek Edmond to beat Abby Wise and Faith Koontz of Holland Hall, 8-2.
Garcia and Mason Fair of Classen SAS beat Kendall Blevins and James Finnegan of Cascia Hall, 8-5, in mixed doubles.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Hallie Caldwell, a two-time state champion, was 0-2. She and doubles partner Sheridan White of Duncan fell to Henryetta’s Katie Davis and Kellyn Louis, 8-1.
She and Karson Melton of Oklahoma Christian Academy fell to Max Fitzgerald of Broken Arrow and Lizzy Gilbert of Owasso in a mixed doubles match, 8-1.
Enid’s Hector Perez will be going at 113 points for the Large West at the wrestling match at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Union High School. Watonga’s Ernesto Duenez will be at 190 for the Small West.
Darcy Roberts of Lomega, an NOC Enid signee, will be playing for the Small West in the girls basketball game at 7 p.m. at Sapulpa High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.