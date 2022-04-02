Garber’s Aidan Johnston committed to Penn State-Altoona to play basketball in a ceremony on Friday at the school.
Johnston had more than 40 offers before committing to the Lions, a Division III school in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
“I’m pretty excited for it,” Johnston said. “I had interest from D2, D3, NAIA and a couple of junior colleges. It’s a big honor that all these schools thought I would be a good fit for their programs.”
There were a plethora of factors that led Johnston to make his decision after PSU-Altoona went 19-8 this season.
“They have incredible facilities,” Johnston said. “They have a great academic program, a killer basketball team, and a great group of guys. There weren’t any flaws I could point out.”
“I am so excited for Aidan to be able to continue both his academic and athletic career at PSU-Altoona,” said Fletcher Reed, the basketball coach at Garber.
Johnston visited PSU-Altoona recently and liked the campus, even if it will be far from the comforts of Northwest Oklahoma.
“The campus was very nice,” Johnston remarked. “There is a park in the middle of campus and it is surrounded by trees of all sorts. It will be hard to kind of establish myself at first, but I believe I’ll get used to it later on.”
While at Garber, Aidan has done a lot of growing up, on and off the court, according to Reed.
“Aidan has worked tremendously hard to develop into the player he is today,” Reed said. “He has spent tons of time outside of practice perfecting his craft. Throughout his senior year, he became a very reliable source of offense for us, both from attacking the rim as well as shooting the ball from the outside. As a person, he is a great young man both on and off the court.”
Johnston has become a role model during his time at Garber, helping out younger students and making as much of an impact off the court as he has on it.
“Off the court he is a great role model,” Reed said. “Aidan helps with my pre-K and Kindergarten physical education class. The kids absolutely love and look up to him.”
