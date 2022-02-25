Garber’s girls and boys will feel right at home when they go for state tournament berths Saturday in the Class A Area I winners bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center — the girls against Turpin at 6:30 and the boys vs. Texhoma at 8.
The Lady Wolverines and Wolverines have swept the Skeltur Tournament at the SBC three straight seasons and being only 15 to 20 minutes away, the arena should have the feel of a Maroon-like home game.
“We have the confidence and comfortability factor in the Stride (Bank) Center,” said girls coach Jamie Davis. “It’s huge for us.”
“It’s our home away from home,” said boys coach Fletcher Reed. “You can always count on the fact that we have done it before there and hopefully we can do it again.”
The Wolverines, last year’s state runners-up, are seeking their fourth straight trip to state. The girls are looking for their third straight appearance.
“These kids have been through a lot of big games, but they are not taking it for granted,” Reed said. “Texhoma won’t give it to us. We will have to earn every single point and possession to get back to the Big House (aka State Fair ) again. The kids have stepped it up getting the loose balls and taking more charges. Those are the things you have to do in pressure-packed games.”
“It’s to our advantage that we have experience playing in games like this,” Davis said. “It is an exciting time for the boys and girls to be playing in the area finals.”
The fans are like the sixth man for both teams, Davis said. That was especially true in Monday’s regionals.
“It was like a state tournament atmosphere,” she said. “I don’t know if I ever heard it that loud in the new gym.”
The No. 13-ranked Garber girls, 22-3, have won 16 straight games since a 53-40 loss to Tulsa Rogers at the Wheat Capital Tournament Oct. 6, including a 59-51 thriller over Seiling in Monday’s regional finals.
The boys, 22-3, have won 13 of their last 14, including 63-53 victory over Vici in the regional finals.
Davis and Reed both said their teams are playing their best basketball at the right time.
Turpin’s girls, 23-2, have won 15 straight, including a 78-71 overtime victory over Arapaho-Butler in the regional finals.
Davis said the Lady Cardinals are “really athletic and like to get up and down and shoot the three. They are also effective in dribble penetration.
“We have to play good defense, move our feet and rebound, that was the key the other night,” Davis said. “Our length helps us guard the bigs and our quickness helps us contest shots even if we get there a little late. That allows us to alter shots.
“We have to defend the perimeter and rebound.”
Selling, known for its three-point shooting, was only six of 44 from long distance.
“We did a good job in getting to their three-point shooters,” Davis said. “We were able to contest and alter some shots. The big key was rebounding. When you shoot that many threes, you’re going to have a lot of long rebounds. We boxed out well and limited them to one shot, especially the second half.”
Texhoma’s boys, 20-5, have won seven straight, including a 52-49 win over Arapaho-Butler in the regional finals
“They are physical and can score inside and out,” Reed said. “It should be a fun matchup for Tye (Chester) and David Nagel to match up with them. It should be a competitive battle in the paint all night long.”
Reed said rebounding will be a major focus.
“The difference between winning and losing could be who wins the battle of the boards,” he said.
Both Garber teams are known for their balance.
Aidan Johnston is averaging 15.3 points in the playoffs for the boys, followed by Chester (13.3), Nagel (11.3), Solomon Bishop (9.7) and Trayvon Bennett (7.3).
“Somebody different steps up every night,” Reed said. “You have to account for everyone on the floor. These guys make the extra pass and the little plays, which add up to playoff victories.”
Alyssa Johnson, who had a season-high 24 points against Seiling, is averaging 18 points in the playoffs, is followed by Ashlan Light (17.3), Leila Washington (11.0), Grace Howry (6.0) and Kamilah Gay (5.7). Johnson sat out the third quarter with four fouls.
“That is the type of game that Alyssa shines in,” Davis said. “We don’t know who is going to step up. We can spread out the defense, which makes us hard to guard. Sometimes we can be too unselfish and make the extra pass when we should have made a layup. These girls don’t care who scores or gets the credit.”
The coaching transition from superintendent Will Jones (who took the Wolverines to the state title in 2020 and the finals in 2021) to Reed, who coached last year at Snyder, has been smooth.
“Coming from coach Jones, these kids are used to working hard,” Reed said. “They know what it takes to win games. I added a few little things. The players fit my system and it’s been a good fit for me.”
Davis said the girls benefitted from playing bigger schools at their own tournament and the Wheat Capital as well, as they notched a 39-30 win over Purcell, the No. 16-ranked team in 3A.
“Those prepared us for the physical type of games you’re going to have in the playoffs,” Davis said. “It prepared us both physically and mentally for the playoffs.”
Davis welcomed the OSSAA setting back the original schedule a day. She said it allowed the Lady Wolverines to recover from the physical game with Seiling.
Reed agreed, saying it helped the Wolverines get back their legs.
The Area I tournament will begin Friday with losers bracket games.
In girls action, Arapaho-Butler (20-5) faces Laverne (17-7) at 4 p.m. with Thomas (17-9) and Seiling (21-4) meeting at 7. The winners play another elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The survivor plays the Garber-Turpin loser at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a state tournament berth.
In boys play, Arapaho-Butler (22-5) faces Seiling (21-5) at 5:30 p.m. with Mooreland (17-10) meeting Vici (17-11) at 8:30. The winners play at 3 p.m. Saturday. That survivor plays the Garber-Texhoma loser at 8 p.m. Monday for a state tournament berth.
