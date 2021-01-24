The Garber Wolverines and Lady Wolverines swept the 2021 Skeltur Conference Tournament at the Stride Bank Center for the second year in a row.
The No. 6-ranked Lady Wolverines (13-2) defended their tournament title on Saturday night with a 50-39 win against Drummond (11-3) and leaned on their defense to get the win. The Lady Bulldogs shot 29% from the field and were 6-26 from behind the arc.
“Their guards were so good and we just wanted to apply some pressure and kind of disrupt them offensively, and I thought we did a good job of that early,” Garber head coach Jamie Davis said following the game.
Garber’s defense came out aggressively in a full court zone defense that prevented Drummond from getting into their its offensively. When the Lady Wolverines had the ball, the offense was most successful when senior guard Kathryn Plunkett was on the court.
The lone senior on the team scored a game-high 18 points on 6-15 shooting and was an efficient 4-7 from behind the arc.
“Katie is our only senior, so you know it’s her last Skeltur Tournament, so she just really stepped up and played like a senior should in her last conference tournament and played really big,” Davis said. “I thought we got contributions from everybody. Our inside-out game was really good and we kind of spread the offense all around.”
Junior Ashlan Light added 17 points on 5-11 shooting, including 2-5 from the three-point line.
Emma Spring paced the Lady Bulldogs with a team-high 14 points.
Garber entered halftime with a 28-17 lead. The Lady Bulldogs were able to bring the score within seven with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.
“I think we handled the adversity really well.” Davis said. “Drummond did a really good job of making a run at us late and we could have panicked but we just buckled down defensively and tried to make some adjustments. I thought our defense was pretty good tonight.”
Davis’ squad didn’t see much change from what some considered to be an overachieving 2019-20 season that ended in the state quarterfinals. Both versions of this team had just one senior and a heap of youthful talent.
“I think it’s just a little different — we’ve got more size this year,” Davis said. “We’ve got three freshman that are about 6-foot. Our size helps us and gives us an advantage over some teams and we have a little more depth.”
Davis hopes that the emotion her team showed this week will give them momentum for the rest of the season.
“It’s a prideful thing to win the Skeltur Tournament because it’s such a big deal in this area and important to so many people. We take a lot of pride playing in this tournament and we wanna play well for our fans and our community.”
Garber boys cruise to second conference championship
The Garber Wolverines knocked off Waukomis 64-28 at the Skeltur Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Wolverines held the Chiefs to just nine first half points on 4-15 shooting but only led by 11 after a slow first quarter offensively.
“The defense was a key for us,” Garber head coach Will Jones said. “We put in a little something in for them today and they’ve really been playing well. I know that the score was lopsided, but that’s a really good team over there and our defense was just outstanding and it reflected on the scoreboard.”
For many, the No. 4 Garber Wolverines winning the Skeltur Conference Tournament seemed to be a foregone conclusion.
The defending state champions came into the championship game outscoring their two previous tournament opponents by an average of 28 points. Perhaps the only person who may not have been so certain about the outcome of the game was Jones.
Despite his team’s success, Jones knew his team would need to bring their best game if they wanted to repeat as conference champions.
“We’ve just got really good kids,” Jones said. “They really came ready to go tonight. Not sure that we were totally ready yesterday, or the first game even, but a lot of these kids have played in really big games and they proved they’re ready to play.”
Garber was led in scoring by Ty Chester and T.J. Bennett with 17 points apiece. Solomon Bishop added 14 points.
Jasper Carter led the Chiefs with 12 points.
Garber, which entered the game averaging 64.8 points per game and having allowed 42.3 points per game, showed no signs of slowing down with a big lead at halftime. Jones was happy to see his players diving on the floor for loose balls and offensive rebounds even when the game was well within hand.
“It feels awesome,” Jones said about his team’s hustle. “That’s really who we are. We’ve had kind of a little bit of a lull here lately and it feels good to kind of get back to who we really are as Wolverines. So we want to have fun and enjoy the game and we certainly did tonight.”
Jones, who is also the superintendent of Garber Public Schools, is thrilled to see both the boys and girls teams performing so well in the conference tournament.
“Really proud of the girls, the girls are first class,” Jones said. “Coach Davis does an awesome job, I think it seems like she’s in the finals or wins it every year. It really says something about our consistency and longevity.”
Garber’s season continues on Tuesday when both teams travel to Pond Creek-Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.