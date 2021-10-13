Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.