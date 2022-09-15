Garber has almost been the ultimate Dr. Jekyll-Mr. Hyde football team in a 2-0 start this season.
The Wolverines shut out both Canton (38-28 win) and Summit Christian (76-27) in the second half after giving up 28 points to the Tigers and 27 points to Summit Christian in the first half.
That’s a trend Hughes hopes doesn’t continue when the Wolverines host 2-1 Drumright in the first 8-man game between the two teams.
“We have been working on that,’’ said Garber coach Koy Hughes. “We have been working on playing four full quarters instead of waiting until the second half to get going.”
The Wolverines offense scored 32 points against Canton in the second half and 38 against Summit Christian.
“We can’t put a finger on it,” Hughes said. “We have been making good adjustments in the second half. We have some guys playing different positions this year, but we had a team camp in the spring and we have had plenty of practice. We need to figure it out before tomorrow (Thursday) night or we might end up getting beat.”
Defensive coordinator Brandon Bookout has been making good adjustments, Hughes said.
“We’re playing hard,’’ Hughes said. “We’re making a little mistake here and there that will shut down a drive or make a bust on defense and let them score. That will cost us come district time. We got to fix that to be the team we want to be come playoff time.”
The Wolverines have shown balance on offense averaging 336 yards rushing and 225.5 yards passing.
Quarterback Brett Howry has thrown for four touchdowns, all to diferent receivers — Domingo Ramirez (two), Mark Bishop (one) and Carson Bishop, (one) — and has run for another.
Mark Bishop has five rushing touchdowns and Carson Bishop has a score as a receiver, runner and a defensive back. Jacob Burkhardt has rushed for two more scores.
“Brett has done a good job of commanding the offense,’’ Hughes said. “We returned our entire offensive line, Jackson Lively, Dakota Martin and Cooper Hughes and they have been doing a good job. We will continue to work on what the defense gives us. Brett, the line and Mark have been big parts in what we’re doing and Carson is a real good athlete.’’
Sophomore middle linebacker Trevin Blaser has taken control of the defense, Hughes said. Hughes has been pleased with the secondary of the Bishops and Ramirez.
The Wolverines had a bye last week, only the second time in Hughes’ coaching career his team has had one.
“It was good for us,’’ he said. “We were able to focus on the mistakes that we have been making and we were able to block on our tackling and our blocking schemes. We were able to heal up a bit.”
Drumright opened the season with a 45-0 loss to Wetumka but has come back to defeat Depew, 46-20 and Strother, 40-12.
“They are the biggest team that we have played,’’ Hughes said. “They are big and physical and they have a quarterback (Kelley Bryson) that is a load. He likes to run but he throws the ball well. They will give us multiple looks on defense. It will be a good test for us.”
Hughes sees a physical game and thinks the Wolverines will match up with the Tornadoes.
“I like to see how we respond,’’ he said. “If you like good, physical games, this is the game you will want to go to.’’
