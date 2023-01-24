For the Enid News & Eagle
POND CREEK — No. 5 Garber’s girls, playing its first game without talented junior Leila Washington, survived a major upset bid before defeating Pond Creek-Hunter, 44-40 in overtime Tuesday.
The visiting Wolverine boys held off the host Panthers for the second time in a five-day period, 72-70, despite a 29-point effort from Pond Creek-Hunter senior Ethan Ensminger.
The Lady Wolverines showed both a hangover from winning the Skeltur Conference Tournament Saturday and not having Washington. Pond Creek-Hunter’s Brinkley Bartley had 22 points to almost thwart the Garber girls.
Bartley had six treys — the fifth which put the Lady Panthers up 35-33 with 1:45 left. Cloe Wilkerson’s late basket would send the game into overtime at 35-35.
Kayleigh Eiland gave Garber the lead for good with a free throw and Alyssa Johnson hit her fifth three of the night to make it 39-35.
Bartley’s sixth trey cut the lead to 39-38. Garber turned the ball over but Kamilah Gay rebounded a missed Bartley shot and would hit three of four free throws to give Garber a 42-38 advantage.
Macyn Thomas’ lone field goal of the game cut the led to 42-40 but Eiland ended the game on a layup for the four-point margin.
Johnson led Garber with 16 points. Wilkerson had 10.
“We came out flat, but we found a way to win,’’ said a relieved Garber coach Jamie Davis.
Pond Creek-Hunter coach Dennis Hart said the turning point may have been when sophomore Abby Miller fouled out at the beginning of overtime.
“That really hurt us,’’ he said, “but we had our chances. We played hard. This is a step in the right direction. Brinkley had a great game. Every now and then we get a girl on a roll. We just need to get them all going the same day.’’
The Lady Wolverines are now 19-0 overall and 5-0 in the Skeltur Conference. Pond Creek-Hunter drops to 7-10 and 1-5 in conference play.
GARBER 72, PC-HUNTER 70 (B)
The Wolverines had three in double figures — Colton Steinert (26), Mark Bishop (16) and Tyler Butcher (14) to overcome Ensminger’s big night. Titus Westrope (17) and Caden Tefft (12) joined Ensminger in double figures.
The Wolverines led by as many as 10 points (66-56) in the fourth period only to see the Panthers rally back. Ensminger scored 10 points in the period to keep it close. Tefft hit a three to make it 72-70 but the clock ran out.
Bishop had nine points in the fourth period to keep the separation.
Steinert had scored 21 points, including five threes to help give Garber a narrow 34-32 lead at halftime.
“I told the kids this was a game that was fun to be part of,’’ said Garber coach Fletcher Reed. “We did a good job on our defensive rotation and we rebounded well. They have some good bigs on the offensive end.’’
Steinert’s big first half, Reed said, set the tone for the game. The Panthers made adjustments to slow him down only to see Bishop and Butcher step up. Butcher had 11 second half points. Bishop had 13.
Both Butcher and Bishop were effective attacking the rim.
“We knew after Friday’s game (64-55 win over PC-H) that it was going to be as tough as it could be,’’ Reed said. “We knew we had to play with a lot of energy and be road warriors.’’
Pond Creek-Hunter coach Darin Jones complimented both teams.
“It was a great game,’’ he said. “The Steinert kid shot the ball incredibly well and you have to tip your hat to him. They are athletic and well-coached. I’m very proud of the way that we played.’’
Garber is now 12-7 overall and 4-1 in the Skeltur. Pond Creek-Hunter is 11-6 and 4-2 in conference play.
Garber will face Turpin at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in a girls-boys doubleheader at the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival. Pond Creek-Hunter goes to Drummond Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.