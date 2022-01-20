Garber will be looking to continue its recent streak of dominance at the 98th annual Skeltur Conference Tournament running from Thursday through Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
In 2020, Garber became the first school since 2008 to sweep the tournament, but after repeating the feat last season the program will be looking for a three-peat. The Lady Wolverines won their third straight Skeltur title last season with a 50-39 win over Drummond.
The Garber boys and girls teams will play back-to-back on Thursday, with the Wolverines tipping things off at 11:50 a.m. and the Lady Wolverines following them at 1:10 p.m.
Entering her 18th season as the Lady Wolverines head coach, Jamie Davis has had plenty of experience with the tournament, and says it’s one her teams have always looked forward to.
“It’s at the right time of the year where you’re starting to play your best basketball,” she said. “I really think this tournament gears you up for the playoffs and juices you up for that stretch of basketball.”
Meanwhile, boys head coach Fletcher Reed will be the newcomer to the tournament, leading a Wolverines team that’s got its sights set on a deep run in the playoffs.
“I’m just excited,” Reed said. “I know the kids have been a part of it and have had success in it in the past, but I’m excited to go to battle with these guys and kind of get a taste for it myself.”
The Lady Wolverines (11-3, No. 13 in Class A) enter the tournament riding a five-game winning streak that includes a win over Class 3A No. 11 Alva and Class B No. 17 Forgan.
They will also enter the tournament with confidence having knocked off Cimarron 86-30 during that run.
The Garber girls’ biggest roadblock will likely be second-seeded Drummond (12-4). Drummond took the first meeting in the season opener, 42-38.
If they defeat Cimarron they’ll face the winner of Covington-Douglas (9-6) and Dover (7-11) in the second round on Friday at 8:30 p.m. If they lose, they’ll face the loser at 1:10 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Wolverines defeated Dover 55-38 on Dec. 14, but have not yet faced Covington-Douglas.
“One of the things about playing in the conference tournament — even though you may not have played someone this season yet, you’re still familiar with each other,” Davis said.
“It’s fun basketball to watch, because you really have to execute your gameplan and play well if you want to have a chance to win and move forward.”
The Wolverines are on a three-game winning streak since a disappointing finish at the Wheat Capital Tournament on Jan. 8. Reed said the two losses at the tournament have motivated his team as it prepares for the final stretch of the season.
“The only way we can look back at it is that it was an eye-opening experience seeing some really good teams, and it kind of lit a fire under us,” Reed said. “Since the Wheat Capital our practices have kind of had a little extra fire, because we didn’t perform the way we wanted to in that tournament and I think it’s helped us learn some things and get better from that moment.”
