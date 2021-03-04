The Garber Lady Wolverines’ (21-3) season ended in the first round of the Class A state tournament following a 52-43 loss to the Hydro-Eakly Lady Bobcats (23-3).
Garber put up a fight against the defending state champions but were unable to get over the hump after a slow start shooting. Garber head coach Jamie Davis was pleased with how the Lady Wolverines played overall, but felt that they didn’t have a good enough start to be able to beat a team that’s as solid as Hydro-Eakly.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Davis said following the game, “I’d like to get those first four minutes back. Those first four minutes we played a little nervous playing in the Big House for the first time. We just gave up too many rebounds in the first four minutes. You can’t dig yourself into a 10-point hole against the defending state champions.”
The Lady Wolverines struggled to keep the Lady Bobcats off the glass and were outrebounded 18-8 on the offensive glass. Hydro-Eakly forward Rachel Barry tallied a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“I thought we just lost the battle of the boards,” Davis said, “We could have made up for some of the turnovers, but losing the battle on the boards … we knew going in that it started on the boards. We just didn’t get the game going on the boards like we should’ve.”
The Lady Wolverines shot a higher percentage than Hydro-Eakly in both halves, but the Lady Bobcats put up 16 more shots which proved to be the difference.
A good portion of Garber’s offensive production came from Ashlan Light, who scored 17 points on 7-12 shooting and knocked down two of the teams’ four made three-pointers. Alyssa Johnson added nine points and three rebounds.
“I though Ashlan played really well,” Davis said, “I don’t think people talk enough about how she plays on the defensive end. She’s so active, anticipates well. I thought we got nice contributions from everyone especially after we settled in after that four-minute mark. I liked our team effort, I thought it was good.”
Davis says she’s still proud of the way the season turned out despite the first-round loss. Garber faced a difficult schedule which was only made more difficult by COVID-19 cancellations and a snowstorm.
“I’m really proud. We played a brutal schedule. We played a lot of schools in classes above us. Our schedule was brutal, but by design, so we’d be battle-tested by playoff time, and it’s really benefited us. I don’t think this loss takes away from the great loss that we had. This loss makes us more hungry for next year. We want to get back here and do more.”
Davis thinks the Lady Wolverines will be able to use this experience in their title run next season. The team graduates just one senior, Kathryn Plunkett, who finished the game with four points and two rebounds in 31 minutes of action.
“She had a great senior year. She played like a senior’s supposed to. Not only leadership-wise but with her play. She just started seeing all the little things and offensively flashing gaps. She’s really good from the three-point line. She’s really established a nice pull-up jumper this year. It’s just been really special to see her grow over the last four years and play her best basketball her senior year.”
