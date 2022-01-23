The Garber Lady Wolverines needed to hold off a furious second half rally by the Drummond Lady Bulldogs to secure their fourth straight Skeltur Conference title, 46-44, on Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
The Garber boys also played against Drummond in the finals on Saturday and came away with a 56-46 win to make it three consecutive sweeps by Garber at the conference tournament.
The Lady Wolverines led Drummond by 10 points going into the second quarter and nine after halftime, but an 18-8 run by the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter gave them a 36-35 lead going into the final period.
“I thought we played really well in the first quarter,” Lady Wolverines coach Jamie Davis said. “We executed our strategy and played with energy and then we started to miss some shots and we got really stagnant offensively.”
The two teams went back and forth before Garber sophomore Leila Washington knocked down a pair of free throws to give her team a 44-41 lead with just over a minute remaining in the game. Coming out of a timeout, Drummond found Kate Spring at the top of the key, who knocked down a 3-pointer off the glass to tie the game with 45 seconds remaining in the game.
The Lady Wolverines held on to the ball to run out the clock and wait for the final shot. With under 20 seconds left on the clock, the Bulldogs increased their on-ball pressure, which allowed Garber to work the ball around before finding Washington open underneath the basket.
Washington’s lay-in gave Garber a two point lead with 12.9 seconds left on the clock. Drummond found a decent look from behind the arc, but it didn’t fall and the Lady Wolverines were able to pull down the rebound and secure the victory.
“It was fun one for the crowd to watch, that’s for sure,” Davis said.
The win gives Davis 10 Skeltur Conference Championships during her time with the Lady Wolverines. It’s also the first time in Davis’ career that the program has been able to pull off four straight titles.
Davis said this year’s senior class made it a goal to win conference championships in each of their four seasons at Garber.
“This one was pretty special,” Davis said.
Washington finished with 22 points after scoring nine in the first quarter alone. The sophomore’s scoring ability helped Garber jump out to an early lead, before the Lady Bulldogs found a way to limit her touches in the paint.
“It was just really physical underneath and she did a good job continuing to work and continuing to post. It’s a conference game, people are familiar with each other. This is the second time we played and sometimes its a dogfight.”
Alyssa Johnson finished with 12 points and Ashlan Light added seven.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Emma Spring with 15 points, followed by Diana Garcia and Kate Spring, who both finished with nine.
Wolverines hold off Bulldogs, 56-46, for 3rd straight
Garber’s boys team used defense to knock off Drummond in the finals of the Skeltur Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs used 3-point shooting to knock off Covington-Douglas in the semifinals, with three big 3-pointers in the final quarter. In the championship game, Garber held them to four in the entire game and just one 3-pointer after halftime.
The Wolverines went on an early run and quickly jumped out to a 10-3 lead. Garber couldn’t extend its lead any further, though, eventually heading into halftime up 35-29.
“It was a focus for sure,” Garber head coach Fletcher Reed said. “They have (Colten Dillingham), (Tyler Norris), who we saw hit two big threes, and (Braylen Peters) as well. They’re all scorers that we focused on to make sure we didn’t just have one, we had help ready and I think we did a fantastic job against those guys.”
Solomon Bishop (14), Tydonte Chester (12) and Aidan Johnston (11) each finished in double figures for the Wolverines. Nine of Johnston’s 11 points came on shots from outside the arc.
Garber went on a run midway through the fourth quarter, eventually leading by as many as 15 points before the Bulldogs cut the lead back to 10 with less than a minute left in the game.
Drummond also finished with three players in double figures: Dillingham (13), Austin Longpine (10) and Peters (13).
The win gives the Garber boys three straight Skeltur Conference titles.
Though Reed wasn’t with the program for their last two titles, he said the streak shows the success Garber’s basketball programs have enjoyed recently.
“I think it just kind of proves the success we’ve had in the past,” Reed said. “The kids we’ve had that know what it takes to win tournaments like this. It’s a testament to the kids, both girls and girls, on getting it done every year.”
