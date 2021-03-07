The Garber boys gave themselves a chance late but couldn’t fight off a fourth quarter surge by Hydro-Eakly, who won the Class A state championship, 48-43 on Saturday night at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
The Wolverines held a five-point lead with just under three minutes left in the game and a chance to go up seven at the free throw line. Garber missed the free throw, which the Bobcats were able to capitalize on with a momentum-changing three-pointer to bring them within two.
“They made some huge shots,” Garber head coach Will Jones said following the loss. “They just stacked them one on top of the other it felt like.”
Garber knows how it feels to have all the big shots falling — it experienced it last season when it won the state title over Arapaho-Butler on a three-point basket in the closing seconds of double-overtime to secure its first state title in more than a decade.
“We didn’t make some free throws and that’s part of the deal,” Jones said. “But all in all I think the biggest thing was when they had to have a big shot they were able to come up with it. That’s what it takes to make a state championship run, and we know what that feels like. Hats off to them for making the plays down the stretch.”
With less than a minute remaining, Hydro-Eakly knocked down another big three-pointer, this time giving them a three-point lead that they wouldn’t give away.
The Wolverines knew they had their work cut out for them drawing undefeated Hydro-Eakly in the title game, but the defending champs were up by two going into the half after a solid two quarters from Tydonte Chester, who had nine points going into the break.
“We were feeling pretty good ... “ Jones said when asked how he felt going into the break. “ ... Our defense was pretty stifling in the second and third quarter, so we just said at halftime to keep doing what we’re doing defensively.”
Chester finished with a game-high 17 points on an efficient seven-of-12 shooting from the floor to go along with five rebounds in 31 minutes of action.
“He was big on the boards,” Jones said. “Even if he didn’t get the rebounds he was chipping it to a teammate. He’s such a physical presence down low. Him having a good game definitely offset some of their size advantage.”
While the Wolverines didn’t finish the season quite the way they wanted to, they made it back to the finals after a roller coaster of a season. Jones credited the team’s leaders for their ability to navigate a strange season with games being canceled due to COVID-19 and a snowstorm.
“I’m so proud of them,” Jones said. “They just were so resilient, we lost players from last year’s team, guys that didn’t play very much last year stepped up into different roles. We needed things to fall our way for us to have the type of run that we did this year. Those guys just made everything fall together.”
Saturday was the last game for three Garber seniors: T.J. Bennett, Weston Light and Kayleb Darst.
