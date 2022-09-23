Enid News & Eagle
After a week with many area teams on a bye, action gets back underway in full force Friday night.
Garber (0-0, 3-0) at Covington-Douglas (0-0, 3-1)
The area game of the week is this showdown between Garber and C-D, the final game before district play for each.
Garber comes in on a three-game winning streak, with the last loss being a 58-8 playoff loss to Dewar last season. In Garber’s first three games, the offense has put up 70 points in each of the past two seasons, though the defense allowed 50 last week to Drumright.
Covington-Douglas’ only loss of the season was the opener to Class C No. 1 Timberlake. Since the loss, C-D has allowed 16 points per game while scoring 36 per game.
Garber got the edge last season, 40-32, tied for its smallest margin of victory in 2021.
Hooker (0-0, 2-1) at Fairview (0-0, 3-0)
Only two of Fairview’s three opponents have scored offensive touchdowns against Fairview, ranked No. 3 in Class A. On offense, Fairview has only been held under 50 points once this season, a season-opening 49-2 win over Hobart.
The Yellowjackets have scored 60 or more in their last two games and are scoring 59 per game while only giving up 15 per game.
Hooker’s only loss this season is to Sunray, Texas. Hooker didn’t face an in-state opponent until a 50-0 win over Watonga two weeks ago.
Fairview won last year’s matchup 30-28 in Fairview’s smallest win of the season.
DCLA (0-0, 0-3) at Timberlake (0-0, 3-0)
DCLA hasn’t scored yet this year and has been outscored 140-0 with each of its three losses coming via the mercy rule.
Timberlake, No. 1 in Class C, won the opener over C-D 28-26 and since then has allowed 18 points combined in its last two games, all 18 coming at the hands of Ringwood before shutting Waukomis out, 46-0 prior to its bye week. Timberlake won 48-0 last year.
Alva (0-0, 1-2) at
Millwood (0-0, 2-1)
District 2A-1 opener for both teams. The homesteading Falcons are ranked No. 6 in 2A after back-to-back wins over Douglass (45-0) and Scott City, Mo. (30-20). The visiting Goldbugs try to bounce back from a 60-28 loss to Fairview on Sept. 9. Drake Wharton has scored six touchdowns the last two games. Millwood leads the series 11-1, including the last meeting — 37-0 in the 2017 2A finals. Alva’s lone win came in 2003, 14-6.
Hennessey (0-0, 2-1) at OCS (0-0, 2-1)
District 2A-1 opener for both teams. Both teams received votes in this week’s Class 2A AP prep poll. Both teams were idle last week. The home-standing Saints beat Luther, 38-20 on Sept. 9. The Eagles beat Hinton, 27-14. HHS quarterback Titan Hix has thrown eight TD passes in the two wins — five to Seth Simunek. OCS has won the last four meetings and leads the series, 6-2.
Kingfisher (0-0, 2-1) at
Perkins-Tryon (0-0, 2-1)
District 3A-1 opener for both. Perkins and Kingfisher were 1-2 in a coaches preseason district poll. The homesteading Demons are ranked No. 5 in 3A after a 34-21 win over Marlow last week. The Yellowjackets were No. 11 after back-to-back wins over Weatherford, 38-21 and Chisholm, 56-6. Quarterback Jax Sternberger has rushed for four touchdowns, passed for three and scored another on a pass interception. Kingfisher leads the series 12-4 since 1970 but Perkins-Tyron won last year, 49-16.
Watonga (0-0, 2-2) at
Crescent (0-0, 3-0)
District A-3 opener for both teams. Crescent is ranked No. 9 in Class after an 18-7 win over Marietta Sept. 9. Watonga is coming off back-to-back shutout losses to Hooker (50-0) and Texhoma (26-0). The visiting Eagles lead the series, 7-5 since 1970. Watonga won last year’s game, 42-40.
Canton (3-1) at Ringwood (0-3)
Canton, with a win, would top its three-win season from last year. The Tigers have won three straight in which they scored 50 or more points — 62-28 over Geary, 62-14 over Sharon-Mutual and 54-8 over Corn Bible. Ringwood’s losses have come against No. 1 Class C Timberlake, No. 3 Class C Waynoka and 3-1 Covington-Douglas. Alex Gonzales has scored eight TDs for the Red Devils, three coming on passes from Jaxon Meyer, who has ran for two more scores. Ringwood has won the last 10 meetings and leads the eight-man series, 12-4.
Medford (0-0, 1-2) at
Sharon-Mutual (0-0, 1-1)
District C-1 opener for both teams. First-ever eight-man meeting between the two schools. Medford’s Eli Gonzales has scored eight touchdowns and has thrown for two more. The visiting Cardinals are coming off a 48-24 loss to Pond Creek-Hunter. Sharon-Mutual fell to Canton, 62-14 on Sept. 9.
Okeene (2-2) at Beaver (0-4)
Okeene tries to bounce back from a 52-12 loss to Laverne while Beaver fell to Tyrone, 42-6. The homesteading Dusters have lost 10 straight games. Okeene leads the series, 12-2 since 1970.
Seiling (2-1) at Cherokee (1-2)
Seiling fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Class B rankings after losing to now No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Bible Academy, 58-34. Wildcats quarterback Kaden Manuel threw for 204 yards and five scores and ran for 109 and one TD in a losing effort. Cherokee is facing a ranked team for the third straight week.
The Chiefs fell to No. 5 Class B Dewar, 48-0 on Sept. 2 and No. 2 Class B Shattuck, 46-20 on Sept. 9. Kai McHenry has ran for three TDs for the Chiefs and ran for one more. Seiling leads the series, 7-5 since 1970, including a 60-14 triumph last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.