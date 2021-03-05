Garber’s T.J. Bennett shoots a three point shot during the championship game of the 97th Skeltur Conference Basketball Tournament in January 2021 at the Stride Bank Center. Bennett finished with 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from behind the arc to go along with four assists, as Garber took down Fort Cobb-Broxton 47-41 in the quarterfinals of the Class A state basketball championship Thursday, March 5, 2021.