GARBER, Okla. — Garber started its state title defense on the right foot Thursday when it took down Fort Cobb-Broxton 47-41 in the quarterfinals of the Class A state basketball championship.
The Wolverines didn’t look past the first opponent on their quest to repeat as state champions, and for good reason — the Mustangs entered the playoffs ranked No. 1 before dropping a game to Snyder in the area tournament.
Garber head coach Will Jones was proud of his team’s preparation going into the game and thought it was a big reason why the Wolverines are still alive to play another.
“I thought we played pretty good,” Will Jones said. “We were really prepared. The kids knew what to expect and knew their personnel really well. There weren’t really any surprises out there today. I just thought our kids were ready to battle and we came out and fought really hard and showed that.”
The Wolverines took a 31-28 lead going into the break with 14 of those points coming from senior point guard T.J. Bennett. Bennett finished with 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from behind the arc to go along with four assists.
“He’s just the epitome of what a point guard should be … extremely unselfish,” Jones said. “He just has a knack for giving us back what we need and if we need scoring he’ll step up and do it even though it’s not really his personality. He’s so unselfish and gets the ball to others. He’s just a winner and he’s proved it over and over.”
The Wolverines also got contributions from Tydonte Chester, who scored nine points and was able to make an impact on the glass with six rebounds.
Garber outshot the Mustangs from behind the three-point line, knocking down seven of 15 attempts from deep. Five of the seven players who took the court for Garber on Thursday knocked down a three-pointer.
“I thought all our kids stepped up at times today,” Jones said. “Solomon Bishop, Weston Light, Aidan Johnson all hit big threes … David Nagel … they all hit a three each and that really helped us loosen up their defense a little bit. Overall it was a really good team win because everybody that came in really contributed and did their job.”
The defending champs were able to ice their second half lead thanks to solid free throw shooting from the entire team. The Wolverines went to the line nine times and only missed once. Jones said the team’s experience in big games has shown them the importance of taking advantage of their opportunities from the charity stripe.
“It was huge,” Jones said of the team’s free throw shooting. “Our kids have been here before and they know how important those free throws are. I know we missed some in the first half, but I knew that when it was winning time, those kids would step up.”
Garber’s next game will come against Velma-Alma at 8 p.m. on Friday at the OKC Fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.