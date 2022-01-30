No. 2 Garber’s boys — down in the first half — came alive after intermission to take out Shattuck, 69-56 at the Downtown Enid Basketball Festival at the Enid High School gym Saturday.
The No. 13 Garber girls finished strong to beat the Lady Indians, 66-62 behind 28 points from Ashlan Light to boost their record to 17-3.
In the boys game, Shattuck led the Wolverines 35-29 at intermission and was up 39-29 after John David Elam opened the half with four of his 22 points.
Garber answered with a 12-0 run to take a 41-39 lead with 2:29 left in the third period. The Wolverines’ knockout blow came with a 14-2 spurt after a layup by Blake Buller cut the Garber lead to 53-50 with 4:31 remaining.
“Afternoon games in big gyms like this are tough because it’s not loud and you have to create your own energy,’’ said Garber coach Fletcher Reed. “I didn’t feel like we set the tone in the first half with our energy level, but we brought it in both defensive intensity and rebounding and came with a different set of energy the second half.’’
Tydonte Chester dominated the offensive boards in scoring 18 of his 21 points in the second half, including 12 in the final period. He also hit a three. Solomon Bishop and David Nagel both added 13.
“It’s good to see him step up when we needed him,’’ Reed said. “He’s done it before and we know he will continue to do that.’’
The Wolverines forced 10 turnovers after intermission with a more aggressive defense.
“One thing we stress a lot is ball pressure and making the ball handler uncomfortable,’’ Reed said. “Away from the ball, we want to be engaged where if there is a 50-50 ball, we have a chance at it. In the second half, there were a lot more of those.’’
It was the ninth straight win for the 18-2 Wolverines.
GARBER 66,
SHATTUCK 62 (G)
The Lady Wolverines outscored the Lady Indians, 10-2 over the last 2:20 to overcome a 59-56 disadvantage. Chloe Wilkerson stole an inbounds pass as Shattuck tried to set up a possible winning or tying shot in the last 15 seconds. Light was fouled and hit both free throws for the final two-point margin.
“It was a little too exciting,’’ said Lady Wolverine coach Jamie Davis with a laugh. “We buckled down and played good defense when it counted.’’
The key, though, Davis said, was cutting down turnovers — 15 in the first half and only four in the second. Garber still had led at halftime, 33-32.
“That gave us a chance in the end,’’ she said.
Light was joined in double figures by Leila Washington with 16 and Alyssa Johnson with 11. Jena Bay led Shattuck with 27 points, including five treys. The Lady Indians were 11 of 34 from long distance but made only two treys in the fourth period as opposed to five in the third.
“Ashlan got us going,’’ Davis said.
It was the 11th straight win for the Lady Wolverines, who are now 17-3 overall.
“It was important for us to win a close one like this,’’ Davis said. “We know that we can now and we will put that in our tool box.’’
HENNESSEY 56,
MINCO 34 (B)
The Eagles had three players in double figures — Jael Torres with 18, James Sims and Layton Choate with 11 — in crushing the No. 20 2A Bulldogs, 56-34.
Torres had 13 of his points in the first half as the Eagles built up a 28-16 halftime advantage and didn’t let up.
“It was a good win for us,’’ said Eagles coach Brady Page. “Our kids played hard and put together a full game for us. Both teams played late road games last night. We said our key was going to be our toughness. We came out and played tough.’’
Page said the Eagles took the game as a playoff situation with the back-to-back road night and day game.
“We hope this get us over the hump and get better,’’ he said. “Everybody pitched in today. Seth (Simunek) made a couple of big baskets and Cristian (Rodriguez) had a big three. All five guys played well when they needed to and came out a winner.’’
The Eagles were successful with a half court zone defense.
“We stuck with that and didn’t press as much,’’ Page said. “We made them make tough baskets.’’
Hennessy is now 10-7 overall. Minco drops to 10-6.
MINCO 51, HENNESSEY 34 (G)
Minco’s girls used a 15-4 third quarter spurt to turn a tight game at halftime (22-20) to a comfortable 51-34 victory over Hennessey.
Kassidy Amburn had 18 points in a losing cause, 11 of which came in the first half.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the second half with a 11-2 spurt and didn’t look back. Emily Martinez led Minco with 17 points.
“We have an offense to run, but we’re not scoring off it,’’ said Lady Eagles coach Courtney Markes. “We only scored four points in the third quarter and we can’t do that either.’’
Hennessey dropped to 5-11. The No. 20 2A Lady Bulldogs are 13-4.
WATONGA 47, OBA 31(G)
No. 14-ranked Watonga’s girls got 17 points from Aubrey Bridges and 15 from Landri Hussey to beat Oklahoma Bible Academy, 47-31.
The Lady Eagles, 15-4, led only 17-14 at halftime but outscored the Lady Trojans, 21-7 in the third period, thanks to five three-pointers, including two each by Bridges and Azha Richards. Bridges had five three-pointers on the day, including four in the second half.
OBA, 13-6, was only 10 of 38 from the field.
Cooper Cayot led the Lady Trojans with nine points.
WATONGA 59, OBA 52 (B)
No. 8 2A Watonga’s boys held off a determined Oklahoma Bible Academy upset bid, 59-52 in the final game of the Enid Downtown Basketball Festival at Enid High School Saturday.
Treyton Owens had 35 points for the Trojans, who dropped to 7-11 with the loss.
Owens’ last trey cut the Watonga margin to 50-48 midway through the final period. OBA cut the lead to two four times in the fourth period but was unable to tie the game.
Watonga scored the game’s final four points for the for the final seven-point margin.
The Eagles are now 16-2.
In other games:
• Hooker’s girls beat Seiling, 79-71 in three overtimes while the Bulldogs trounced the Seiling boys, 49-30.
• No. 7 3A Luther routed No. 1 Class B girls Lomega, 49-30.
• The Luther boys defeated Lomega, 65-50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.