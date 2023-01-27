There was good news and bad news for Garber’s basketball teams against Turpin on Thursday at the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival at the Stride Bank Center.
Turpin’s girls made their free throws down the stretch to hand the No. 4 Class A ranked Lady Wolverines (19-1) their first loss of the season, 47-41, while Tyler Butcher hit seven of eight free throws in overtime to give the Wolverines a 59-54 victory over the Cardinals.
Garber’s girls, in their second game without junior post Leila Washington, were outscored 7-2 after Olivia Schmidt cut the lead to 40-39 with a basket with 1:45 remaining.
Tatum Boyd and Brianna Behrendt hit both ends of a one-and-one with 40 and 17.3 seconds remaining to make it 44-41. Boyd hit a free throw with 6.9 seconds left after rebounding a missed a Garber shot. She missed the second, but the Lady Cardinals got the rebound and Behrendt finished off the scoring with a layup with 2.3 seconds left.
Neither team could break away. Turpin led 25-21 at halftime only to see Garber go on a 9-1 run in the final 5:11 of the third quarter to take a 32-31 lead.
“It was one of those games that turned into one of those grind-it-out games,” said Turpin coach Travis Small. “It could have been anyone’s at the end, but we were able to make some plays to win. We made our free throws when we had to.”
Turpin had three in double figures — Kymper Post and Behrendt with 12 and Abby Buller with 11. Schmidt led Garber with 12.
Small acknowledged Johnson’s absence had an impact on the game.
“They are not at full strength,” he said. “That made it really hard to scout and figure out what they were going to do. At times, we were good blocking out and limiting them to one shot. They (Garber) played good defense. That made it tough.”
The Lady Cardinals limited high-scoring Alyssa Johnson to four points on one field goal and two free throws.
“We were able to focus on her a lot,” Small said. “That may have caused them to have some issues.”
GARBER 62, TURPIN 58 (B)
Butcher was 11 of 12 from the line overall as the Wolverines raised their record to 23-7. He was joined in double figures by Colton Steinert and Brett Howry with 17.
The Wolverines scored all of their overtime points on the line. The Cardinals were one of eight from the field and one of two from the foul line in the extra period.
Steinert had three key rebounds in overtime and iced the game by hitting a charity toss with 7.5 seconds left.
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but we found a way down the stretch,” said Wolverines coach Fletcher Reed. “We’ll take an ugly W.”
Butcher stepped up after point guard Mark Bishop fouled out with 1:39 remaining. He scored off a steal to put Garber up 54-52 with 38.9 seconds left in regulation, but a layup by Turpin’s Jaxson Hensley tied the game at 54 with 5.3 seconds left.
“Tyler did a good job taking care of the ball and he hit a lot of clutch free throws to seal the deal,” Reed said. “The rebounding had been something we have been preaching a lot about. We’re not the biggest or most athletic group. We have to rebound as a unit. Guys like Colton who get in and mix it up in the paint and get a rebound … it was huge.”
Bishop (seven) was the only other Garber player to score. The Wolverines had 12 three-pointers and only four two-pointers on the night. Steinert and Howry both had five. Steinert hit four straight in the second period en route to putting Garber on top at half, 27-26.
“Colton set the tone,” Reed said. “Brett hit a few shots. We were shooting it well from outside.”
Hensley had 24 for Turpin while Bryson Parker had 15.
Garber will face Covington-Douglas at Pioneer Friday. Both the girls and boys return to the Festival Saturday to face Lomega at 5 p.m.
