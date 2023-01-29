Brett Howry and Colton Steinert stepped up in overtime to give Garber’s boys a 65-60 overtime thriller over Lomega on Saturday at the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival at the Stride Bank Center.
Lomega’s girls, No. 2 in Class B, had an off-night shooting (21 of 72) but still put away No. 5 Class A Garber, 68-55, behind 30 points from Darcy Roberts.
Howry was four of four from the foul line in the extra period to cap a game-high 24 points. Steinert hit two threes as part of his 18-point effort. They had all of Garber’s points in a 10-5 spurt.
“Those are the two guys you want taking shots in that situation,” said Garber coach Fletcher Reed. “Those are the two you trust to take a big time shot. If they are open, let it fly.”
Garber never trailed in regulation, but Lomega’s Owen Duffy scored four points in the final 35.4 seconds to send the game into overtime at 55-55. He scored off a loose ball after a missed shot by teammate Chase Burton with 13.4 seconds left.
Duffy gave Lomega its only lead (56-55) with a free throw with 3:25 left, but Steinert’s back-to-back threes made it 61-56 with 1:46 left.
“It was a roller-coaster,” Reed said. “I’m proud of our guys’ persistence in the stretch. They (Lomega) fought back to tie it up, but we took a deep breath and covered well from there.”
It was the fourth straight win for the Wolverines, now 15-7. Lomega, 15-6, had four in double figures — Ben Marsh with 17, Brooks Uhlenhake with 15, Duffy with 12 and Lance Yost with 10.
LOMEGA 68,
GARBER 55 (G)
Roberts was only seven of 28 from the field but was 14 of 15 from the foul line and was an effective passer. Lomega was able to take 19 more shots from the field than the Lady Wolverines (21 of 72 to 20 of 53 and 20 of 30 from the line compared to Garber’s nine of 17).
Lomega was without star Abby Swart, who went to the bench after hitting her head on the floor midway through the first period. Lady Raider coach Kevin Lewallen said she suffered a black eye and had a bump above her eye, but she said she should be all right.
Garber was without star post Leila Washington.
Swart had given Lomega the lead for good (8-5) on a three-pointer with 4:51 left in the first quarter. The Lady Raiders led 32-25 at halftime despite shooting only nine of 39 from the field. Garber was eight of 23. Lomega got some separation with a 22-14 third quarter spurt.
“We didn’t shoot it well,” Lewallen said, “but it’s all right. We got the win. It was good for us to be in a tight game. We haven’t had one lately. To not shoot the ball well and still get a win, that’s not too bad. Darcy didn’t shoot the ball well, but she did everything else well.”
Hadley Ott had 11 for the Lady Raiders, now 20-1 with a seven-game winning streak.
Kayleigh Eiland (14) and Alyssa Johnson (13) both were in double figures for Garber, now 20-2.
HENNESSEY 64,
LUTHER 44 (B)
Hennessey’s boys, ranked No. 4 in 3A, jumped out to a 9-0 start and never looked back in raising their record to 13-3 overall. They have won 11 of their last 12 games.
The Eagles had three players in double figures — Leyton Choate with 18, James Sims with 17 and Hunter Weber with 10.
“Everybody stepped in and did their jobs,” said Hennessey coach Brady Page. “It was good to get off to that big of lead early. We haven’t done it much this season and it allowed us to relax a bit.”
Hennessey didn’t relax on defense, especially in the first half. Luther was only one of 10 from the field in the first period. The Lions committed 20 turnovers.
“Our little half court trap defense worked really well,” Page said. “I was really pleased with that. The kids played hard. We will take this.”
LUTHER 73,
HENNESSEY 42 (G)
No. 7-ranked Luther raced off to a 13-0 lead and never looked back in raising its record to 14-3. It was the sixth straight loss for the Lady Eagles, who dropped to 7-9.
Kate Kennedy had 15 points to lead the Hennessey attack. Halyn Browning had 24 for Luther.
