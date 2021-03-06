The Garber Wolverines are heading back to the state championship for the second year in a row after knocking off Velma-Alma, 59-48 on Friday night.
The defending state champs have made it back to the big game after a wild season full of uncertainty. Garber head coach Will Jones says the uncertainty has been the toughest part about this past year.
“It’s really, really special to go through all this,” Jones said after the game. “And it’s not just us. Everybody had to deal with it but it was a crazy experience and throughout all of this ... the worst about everything was just the unknown.”
The defending state champs held the Comets to just three first quarter points and took a 24-16 lead going into the break. The Wolverines shot 52% from the field in the first half while holding Velma-Alma to just 22%.
“Today was another one of those days,” Jones said. “I like it when we do that and I’m super glad that it happened. Great way to start a game.”
Jones said the team’s hot start was due in large part to their preparation going into the game. They took advantage of the opportunities that were given and played aggressive basketball by feeding the post and driving the lane to find contact.
As a result, the Wolverines shot 28 free throws while the Comets took 16. Twenty-four of their 28 free throws came in the second half, and they made 15.
“We’re not just a team that shoots a bunch of threes,” Jones said. “We’re balanced, whether it’s getting it into the post or driving the ball. … When you put all that together it gives you a chance to get to the line and it paid off for us tonight.”
Garber was able to turn nine Comet turnovers into 16 points in transition. The Wolverines have been using less press coverage as they go further into the playoffs but have still been able to find ways to get transition points.
“The further you go in the playoffs the less impact press has,” Jones said. “If you’re pressing you’re usually pressing against a team with a good point guard and a bunch of good ball handlers, and we just can’t have that impact in this time of year.”
Jones was happy with the team’s perimeter defense, specifically from David Nagel and Weston Light, who were tasked with covering Velma-Alma’s ball handlers.
“I think our kids knew exactly what to expect from Velma and just focused on doing what we’re suppose to do and be as solid as we can and block out,” Jones said. “Just take it one possession at a time.”
The Wolverines will have the opportunity to reclaim their title Saturday at 8 p.m. against Hydro-Eakely.
