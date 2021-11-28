Enid News & Eagle
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released the times and locations for the next round of football playoff games, and the Timberlake Tigers will be in Weatherford to take on Mountain View-Gotebo in the Class C state championship game.
The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Milam Stadium at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Mountain View-Gotebo is the home team for the game and will be traveling just over 30 miles (about a 30-minute drive) for the game. Timberlake’s journey will be a bit longer at 91 miles (about an hour and a half drive).
The two teams enter the game undefeated and have rolled through the first three rounds of the playoffs in dominant fashion. Both teams have won all of their postseason games by mercy-rule.
Mountain View-Gotebo has allowed 21 points in the playoffs, while Timberlake has allowed 14.
The two teams have met twice in the past four seasons, with both meetings coming in the playoffs. Timberlake defeated Mountain View-Gotebo 56-0 in 2017 and 28-24 in 2019.
