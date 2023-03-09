Blake Fuksa will be joining the boys 400-meter relay for the first time this spring at the Moore Invitational track meet Friday. He will join Erik Lewis, Tykie Andrews and Luke Rauh, who teamed with Juan Chavez to finish third at Putnam City West Saturday with a 44.24.
“At this point, we just want to get the sticks around,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “Blake ran with them a couple of times last year so we are comfortable with him. I would like to see us go in the low 43s.’’
Sears hopes Lewis can go 10.9 in the 100, Blake Jensen can go 4:38 in the 1,600 and Carson Nault 2:01 in the 800 eventually.
“I feel good where we’re at,’’ Sears said. “We want to drop times where we’re peaking at the end of the year.’’
The Enid girls will be running relays for the first time.
“We’re looking at a number of different individuals,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “We want to see how the girls are progressing. It’s still early in the season.’’
Taylor Woods is coming off a victory in the high jump at the Putnam City West Invitational with a leap of 6-2, just a week after coming out from basketball.
Bloom will take 37 athletes. Teams can enter three athletes per event. Enid will also have a JV team.
“We don’t want to overload anyone right now,’’ Bloom said. “This is going to be the first meet for a lot of these girls.’’
