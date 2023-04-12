For the Enid News & Eagle
Four teams ranked in the OSSAA slow pitch rankings will be in the field for the Kremlin-Hillsdale Slow Pitch Tournament, which begins a two-day run Thursday.
The host Lady Broncs (11-10), ranked No. 11 in Class A, will face Waynoka (1-6) at 3:20 with Enid (10-9), ranked No. 15 in 6A, meeting Ringwood (20-4), ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, at 4:45 p.m. The winners will meet at 7:20 with the losers playing at 6 p.m.
Covington-Douglas (9-13) will meet Pond Creek-Hunter (11-12) at 11:20 a.m. while Waukomis (20-7), ranked No. 11 in 2A, will meet Garber (2-13) at 10 a.m. The winners will meet at 2 p.m. with the losers playing at 12:40 p.m.
The winners bracket finals will be at 12:40 p.m. Friday. Losers bracket second round games will be at 10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Those winners play at 2 p.m. with that winner playing the loser of the winners bracket finals at 3:20 p.m. The championship round begins at 4:40 p.m. If a second game is necessary, it would be played at 6 p.m.
