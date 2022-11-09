Four area athletes signed with their future colleges on Wednesday during ceremonies around the area.
At Chisholm, Macie Andrews signed to play her collegiate softball at The University of New Mexico. At Enid, Cassidy Fitzgerald, Jacob Kennedy and Mady Withey signed with their collegiate homes.
Fitzgerald will be playing soccer at NWOSU, Kennedy will play baseball at Cowley and Withey will play softball at Avila University.
“I’ve worked super hard for this since I was 4 years old and it’s been a dream of mine,” Andrews said. “It came with a lot of hard work and effort and putting all of my time into softball/”
Andrews was originally committed to Stephen F. Austin before the coach there got hired at New Mexico. Andrews committed to SFA in her junior year, but switched this past summer.
“The coaches got a job offer at New Mexico and asked me to follow them,” she said. “I just switched my commitment. I was committed to my coaches.”
Andrews has started at Chisholm for four years and will enroll next summer at New Mexico.
“It’s been rough, but fun,” Andrews said of her Chisholm career. “It’s been a lot of hard work. I’ve traveled with my travel ball team all over the country playing also.”
While the Andrews’ don’t have any direct family in New Mexico, some extended family teaches at the school, Andrews dad said.
Jacob Kennedy committed to Cowley over the summer and made his commitment official today.
“It’s a great feeling to know you are going to be able to play college baseball,” Kennedy, the ace of the Plainsmen this past season said.
First, for Kennedy, is unfinished business for the Plainsmen this spring.
“We are going to try to win a state championship this year,” he said. “I’m ready to get to Cowley but I’m also worried about this season first.
Kennedy’s major is undecided. He will be the latest Plainsmen to go to Cowley College from Enid.
Mady Withey came to Enid from Colorado in the middle of her sophomore year and immediately made an impact in slow pitch and followed it up by being a consistent part of the Pacers rotation and lineup in fast pitch.
“I’m very excited,” Withey said. “It’s not too far from home, but I’m excited to go out and live on my own.”
Since Withey has come to Enid, she has faced a few challenges. Her father, Aaron was on deployment in Kuwait and missed a lot of her games. He came back this summer, but Withey says she’s also learned a few life lessons.
“I’ve learned how to be a real leader,” she said. “I’ve also learned how much family and all these memories mean. The last two years have meant a lot, I’ve met a lot of great people here.
Pacers coach Chris Jensen said Mady moving here was a blessing.
“She’s helped us out a bunch,” he said. “She fit right in with the girls. I think she is going to have a lot of success in college.”
Cassidy Fitzgerald will be staying close to home, playing her soccer in Alva for NWOSU.
“I’m so excited,” Fitzgerald said. She received the offer from NWOSU in August.
Fitzgerald knew NWOSU was her school during a visit.
“I went up there for a college camp they had and took a tour,” she said. “I talked to the players and it’s such a tight-knit community. I’m big on team bonding and that’s one of their keys.”
Fitzgerald is so comfortable at NWOSU, she’s already made friends with her future roommate.
“My roommate is from Houston and we met at the camp,” she said. “We are already besties, it’s awesome. She’s part of our family now. We can take care of her since she’s so far away from hers.”
Enid coach Tim Lavoie has been on staff for two years and has seen Fitzgerald improve.
“Cassidy is a great teammate and leads by example,” he said. “On the field, she is a great play maker, her vision is second to none. She sees a lot of passes others don’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.