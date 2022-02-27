Enid boys coach Curtis Foster likes talking about March Madness vs. February Sadness.
He embraces the underdog role his 6-16 Plainsmen will be in against host No. 2-ranked Jenks (18-5) in an 8 p.m. Class 6A regional game Monday night.
“You have to show up,” Foster said. “Right now everybody is 0-0 and you’re playing for March Madness or February Sadness.”
The Trojans have won four of their last five games with the lone loss being a 71-59 loss to Union on Feb. 15.
The Plainsmen enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak.
Foster said it’s a matter of pride now.
“You always want to show up and play that last game,” he said. “I don’t care what sport it is or the time. You want to step it off and give yourself a good chance.”
Jerks has a “couple of good-sized kids (6-6 and 6-7),” Foster said.
“They got some good athletes,” he said. “It’s going to be a long and a big team. They do a lot of pressing and trapping. It will be a good game for us.”
The game has twice been set back because of weather. Foster said that is a positive for EHS.
“It has given us a couple of more days to work and fine-tune things so we can be ready for Monday,” he said. “It has helped us. The kids have been working pretty hard all week to fine-tune things. If we show up and play like we have been practicing, it should be a pretty good game.”
The No. 1 priority, Foster said, is taking care of the basketball. Turnovers have played a key role in the losing streak.
“We can’t have a lot of turnovers or let them have some buckets,” Foster said. “We have to make them work for every bucket. You have to show up. Everybody is 0-0 right now. The past doesn’t matter.”
Cam Mathis (14.9) and Taye Sullivan (14.7) lead the Plainsmen. Both had strong games in a 64-58 loss to Putnam City on Feb. 18. Foster said if Mathis and Sullivan can get hot early, the Plainsmen can be competitive with almost anyone.
They are followed by Ayden Iverson (7.5), Xavier Altidor (6.6) and Jaryn Porter (4.2).
“The rest of the guys are going to have to do the dirty work on the floor and chip in,” Foster said. “They don’t want it to be the last game. It will be up to them to work hard and go out and play hard, enjoy themselves and play with a sense of pride.”
EHS is trying to make the area tournament for the first time since 2010.
