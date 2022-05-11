Max Fossett ended a dreary day for the Enid High golfers at the Class 6A state golf tournament at the Jimmie Austin University of Oklahoma course on a somewhat positive note.
Fossett drove the green on the par four ninth (his 18th on the day). He chipped to within 15 feet where he made his birdie putt to finish with an 81 on the day.
He had birdied No. 8 (his 17th) as well.
“Max kept fighting,” said Enid coach David Lee. “He had a great finish. We have quality kids who come from great families.”
The Plainsmen had a 349 score as a team in the final round to finish 12th with a 1,032. Muskogee was 11th at 1,026.
Fossett’s 81 was the best EHS round of the day. Fossett had a 54-hole score of 252.
Other Plainsmen scores Thursday were Dawson Branstetter, 85 (248 54 holes); Mason Haley, 86 (254 for 18 holes); Demetrius Farr, 99 (282 for 54 holes) and Taylor Kreie, 100 (301 for 18 holes).
Three players had a nine on a hole and another had an eight in a frustrating day. Haley did birdie No. 8 (his 17th) while Kreie opened the day with a birdie on No. 10 (his first).
“It was a tough day,” Lee said. “We didn’t get off to a good start and we tried to fight through it, but it just didn’t happen today. That’s part of golf. The course was very challenging and the wind made it more challenging. There is so much talent in the state of Oklahoma that if your game falls off just a little bit, you’re going to fall off the leaderboard.”
The Plainsmen ended up at Jimmie Austin’s tall native grass off the tee “too many times,” Lee said.
“We have no excuses,” Lee said. “On a challenging course, you have got to be on your game to shoot a good score, and we just didn’t have that today.”
The Plainsmen were without senior Hayden Johnson, who was ill.
Johnson, Farr and Kreie will be graduating.
“We’re going to miss those guys,” Lee said. “We wish them the best for the future. We return the nucleus of our team (Branstetter, Fossett and Haley). I think we’ll just get better and better.”
The disappointing finish didn’t take away from a season where EHS won three tournaments (Oklahoma Big Eight, Enid Invitational and Del City). It had the best-ever score in Lee’s 12-year tenure (285 at Del City) and qualified for state for the first time since 2018.
“I’m very proud of them,” Lee said. “We had a heck of a season. I think we will be strong again next year. We have a lot of JV kids who got a lot of experience that will fill those open spots. Our goal is to get back next year and just play better. We didn’t finish as strong as we would have liked to.”
Lee thanked Meadowlake’s Michael League and Steve Darnold and Oakwood Country Club’s Tim Mendenhall for their support of junior golf.
“They have been very supportive of us and our program wouldn’t get to this level without their support,” Lee said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.