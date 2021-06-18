Oklahoma State sophomore Isai Rodriguez of Ringwood will be racing in the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Eugene, Ore.
Rodriguez qualified for the trials with a time of 27:52.92 in the 10,000 m at the 2021 NCAA D1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 10, 2021 at 9:25 p.m. The qualifying time was almost eight seconds faster than the men’s minimum standard of 28:00.00, and it was 16 seconds faster than his previous fastest in that event.
He finished 10th at the championships, which were also held in Eugene, Ore.
“The 10K is a man’s race, it’s not for the young,” Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Dave Smith said after the NCAA championships. “You need some development and maturity. Isai is still getting there and he’s got time to develop and a couple years of eligibility left. I’m really proud of him. The future is bright for that guy and for our program with him in it. He’s going to do bigger and better things soon.”
Television coverage of the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on NBCSN, before continuing to NBC at 9 p.m. for the men’s shot put and the men’s 10,000 m.
Live results of the meet can be found through the United States Olympic Track & Field website, or at: https://www.usatf.org/events/2021/2020-u-s-olympic-team-trials-track-field.
