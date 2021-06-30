DULUTH, Minn. — Former NOC Enid Jet Ambren Voitik has been making the most of his time in Minnesota’s Northwoods League this summer alongside former NOC Enid hitting coach Jeff Chapuran, who joined the Duluth Huskies in January.
Voitik is 11th in the league with a batting average of .340. The former Plainsmen All-Stater has 36 hits this season with an on base percentage of .804. His Huskies are 9-19 through the first 28 games of the summer season, which runs until mid-August.
Voitik said he and Chapuran have a good relationship, which was a factor in his decision to play baseball in Minnesota this summer. Last year, he played in the Texas Collegiate League with the Victoria Generals.
He played in 16 games with the Generals in the summer of 2020, where he averaged .308 at the plate.
Voitik said it’s a bit strange spending the summer up North for a change after living growing up in Enid.
“It’s really weird,” he said. “It’s a lot different and it’s weird being away from my family and everything. It took a little getting used to, but you know you’re down here to do a job, so you have to do it.”
Voitik will be playing D1 baseball at Grand Canyon University next spring. He was one of the Jets’ most consistent hitters in 2021, averaging .410 at the plate with 51 RBIs, 16 home runs and just 19 strikeouts.
He said he thinks the key to his success this summer has been his ability to play within himself.
“I feel like I’m hitting pretty well. I just feel like I’m not trying to do too much, especially with these wood bats,” Voitik said. “I’m not trying to hit home-runs or anything and just trying to stay simple and it’s working right now.”
His team sits 9.5 games back of the best record in their division, the Great Plains East. Voitik is first on his team in batting average, first in hits, second in RBIs, second in slugging percentage (.425) and third in OBP.
This summer Voitik’s had the opportunity to hit against some of the best young collegiate pitchers in the country. The Huskies alone feature players from D1 schools across the country, including Arkansas, Nebraska, Michigan State, San Diego State, Ohio State, Baylor, Missouri and Central Florida.
He said being able to practice and play against some of the best players from around the country is what brought him to the Northwoods League, and he hopes that will help prepare him for the competition he’ll be facing next spring with the Antelopes.
“Usually what I’m trying to accomplish is just getting around all the competition,” he said. “Seeing good pitching and using wood bats can be challenging sometimes, so just being able to handle that, and it’ll make it easier coming into the spring.”
Voitik said his goal for his career is to eventually to earn a professional contract. Still, he’s not going to overlook the steps it’ll take to get there.
“I think everyone’s end goal is about the same when they get to this level, to be signed to a professional contract. My first goal is to go to Grand Canyon and play well and help them hopefully make it to a College World Series. That’s what I’m looking forward to right now, but everyone has an end goal and that’s what mine is.”
