After spending the last two seasons at Butler County Community College, former Drummond and Cimarron pitcher Garrett DeHaas has chosen to sign with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
DeHaas led the Grizzlies to their best finish since 2006, making it all the way to the NJCAA Region VI championship game, where they fell to Cowley County 14-4. He appeared in 14 games and was 3-3 as a starter on a Butler team that finished the season 37-16, and second place in the KJCAA West.
DeHaas has shown signs of being a special talent since high school, where the six-foot-seven right handed pitcher was topping out at around 87 mph. He split time between the mound and first base in high school and while at Butler.
He was also a threat as a power hitter at the plate.
“I did fine at both, me and (Butler head coach B.J. McVeigh) just felt like I could be doing better if I just specialized in one of them,” DeHaas said. “I ended up throwing harder, so we decided to stick with pitching.”
After the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, DeHaas got to work training with training program based out of Seattle called Driveline. He said he’s seen an increase of up to six miles per hour in his velocity in the last year.
“From there it was just performing and getting noticed,” he said.
DeHaas said he still talks to Trey Simms, his coach at Cimarron almost every day despite having not played for him in almost five years. DeHaas said Simms has had “a huge impact on me.”
“I’m very grateful for my career and there’s been a lot of people along the way that have pushed me,” he said.
The thing that drew him into UALR had to be the coaching staff, and in particular, their attention to detail. He said UALR head coach Chris Curry is very particular in the players that they recruit, as well as the way they train their players.
“I felt like their program was trying to do all the little things right and the little things matter, and I felt like they cared about that,” he said.
