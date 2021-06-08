OMAHA, Neb. — Former Aquatic Center of Enid (ACE) swimmer and current Tennessee Volunteer Micah Chambers competed at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Monday and advanced to the finals of wave one, where he placed 12th overall.
Chambers made it through the prelims on Monday morning with a time of 22.95 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle. Micah placed 12th and was one of 16 swimmers to advance to the finals of wave one.
He finished his finals race a hair slower than the first at 22.97 and finished sixth in his heat and 12th overall.
The Enid native was .29 seconds behind the heat’s first-place finisher, Roger Gu, with a time of 22.68.
“This will gain him lots of confidence,” ACE head coach Samuel Stewart said after the race. “Just competing against the fastest guys in the nation and beating some of them … taking that into next year he’ll know he’s done that before and he can do that again.”
By winning their respective heats, Gu and Jack Armstrong will advance to wave two next week for a chance to make the U.S. Olympic Team.
Chambers, who just completed his first season with the Volunteers, qualified for the trials for the first time in his career on May 14 at a meet in Jenks with a time of 22.79, which crushed the minimum qualifying time of 23.19.
Chambers already has had experience swimming against the best athletes in the country, competing at the SEC Conference Championships and National Championships during his first season with the Vols.
Still, Stewart said he was happy to see how well Chambers handled the pressure of swimming in the biggest race of his career so far.
“He handled it really well,” head coach of ACE Samuel Stewart said. “I’ve heard of a lot of people who go to the Olympic trials and just completely crumble under the pressure. It’s a really big stage, it’s really well done. You can just feel the atmosphere when you get there, it’s a step up from everything else. So he handled the pressure really well.”
Stewart said the time was Chambers’ third best-ever. He had a reaction time of 0.58, which was the second-quickest of the field. He also said they both felt like there were some things he could’ve done differently that may have lowered his time even further.
“I think he would’ve dropped a little bit more time, but he kind of dove deep a little bit deep off his start, so it kind of messed up his breakout a little bit,” he said.
