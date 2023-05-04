OBA brings high hopes for some medals at the Class 2A state track championships Friday and Saturday at Western Heights.
The Trojans have qualified in all four boys relays; Creighton Hofen, 300 hurdles; Brendon Tubbs, 800; and Bennett O’Neill, high jump. Zoe Holmes, 400 and Conley Cayot, long jump, are in the girls meet.
“I think we did our school proud about qualifying as many kids as we did,’’ said OBA coach Alan Ford. “I think we have a great chance of making the podium in every event we’re in. It just comes down to what you do that day. You want to have your best day at state. You like to have PR’s but the important thing is beating the people next to you.’’
The 400 and 800 relays of Jud Cheatham, Wyatt Hofen, Corban Burrell and Creighton Hofen had a 45.53 in the 400 and a 1:34.42 in the 800.
Wyatt Hofen, Cheatham, Ian Eastin and Creighton Hofen had a 3:42.01 in the 1,600 while the 3,200 of Eastin, Eric Smith, Ethan Ash and Tubbs had a 8:54.09.
Tubbs had a 2:06.67 in the 800 to qualify while Creighton Hofen had a 43.55 in the hurdles. O’Neill cleared 6-1.
Holmes was timed in 1:03.13 in the 400 while Cayot leaped 16-1 3/4 in the long jump.
Pioneer’s Caden Humphries will be in four events in the 2A boys — 100, 11.68; long jump, 20-4 1/2; and the 400 (45.61) and 800 (1:34.81) relays with Christian Morrow, Christian Drewke and Eduardo Vargas.
Roque DeLaTorre will be in the discus where he qualified with a throw of 137-5.
Fairview is expected to compete for both the girls and boys title after finishing second in the girls and winning the boys title at the regional at Alex.
Austin Houk has the fastest recorded 2A time in the 110 hurdles in 15.20.
