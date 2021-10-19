ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy’s hopes of making its third-straight playoff appearance this season ended long before the team even had the chance to play a single down.
Through long summer workouts and early fall practices, the Trojans have continued working toward getting better despite knowing they’ll never hoist a district or state title over their heads, no matter what they do this season.
Four seniors — David Dupire, August Roggow, Andrew Gungoll and Cole Davis — will end their high school careers on Nov. 5 in a regular season game against Hollis, with no hope of a Cinderella run through the postseason.
The Trojans made the decision to move down from 11-man to 8-man football to play as an independent. The decision, which was made due to the lack of participation on the field, combined with a drop in the school’s attendance numbers, disqualified the Trojans from participating in the postseason for the 2021 season.
The decision would’ve been a crushing blow for many athletes, who wait for three years for their chance to take over as the leaders of the team, and hopefully lead their team on a magical postseason run to end their high school careers.
Despite this, OBA senior August Roggow said he hasn’t been disappointed with the way the season has turned out, and he credits that to his love for the game.
“It’s just the love of football,” he said. “You just keep that in your back pocket, I just love football and it doesn’t change.”
Despite having less than a month to adapt to the new style of football, the Trojans have put together a 6-1 record and are outscoring opponents by an average of 29.1 points per game. They’ve allowed just 20 points in the four games since losing to Regent Prep 67-22 on Sept. 17.
“I like this team, it’s really good,” senior David Dupire said. “We blended really easily, and we had some new guys come in, but I’ve been surprised with the chemistry that we’ve had. It’s really interesting to see, because we can still throw the ball, we can block and we can do all that. Most of these guys aren’t use to being in these positions, but we can still get it done.
The move and general lack of players required some to have to step into roles they haven’t played before. Last season Dupire was getting snaps at fullback; this season he’s playing on the offensive and defensive lines.
“Just getting off the ball quicker is hard, getting in front of the guy, getting around him, reaching backers is harder than it was (in 11-man),” he said.
The class of seniors has had to take on a difficult role this season despite all the changes that were happening this season. After leading the Trojans to consecutive playoff berths and a 19-14 overall record, the seniors were tasked with leading the program into a new era in 8-man football, and they won’t get the opportunity to reap any of the rewards.
When asked about his role in leading the Trojans into a new direction, Roggow said it makes him think of the OBA players who came before him.
“I look back at the guys who use to do it and the guys who I use to look up to and I’m doing the same things that they are,” he said. “I’m not gonna be remembered for being a great athlete by any means, but I am going to be remembered for building up others and teaching others how to lead.”
The Trojans face Wellston this week, in a game that wasn’t added to the schedule until late September. OBA head coach Chris Cayot said in September he wanted to add the extra game to give his players more experience against 8-man teams.
Wellston is 2-5, and is coming off a 46-34 win over Life Prep last week.
“We’re not going to underestimate them, we’re just not gonna do that,” Roggow said. “We’re going to go play our game and hope for the best.”
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 in Wellston.
