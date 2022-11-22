Three Enid football players will make their wrestling debuts Wednesday at the Edmond Memorial Pre-Turkey Tournament.
It will be the Plainsmen’s final preseason competition before opening the dual season at Blackwell Dec. 1.
Carlos Alvarado, who was third at 195 pounds at the state tournament last season, will be wrestling for the first time, as will Adrian Alvarado and Weston McMillion.
“It’s a completely different thing to go from football to wrestling," said EHS coach Trent Holland. “It’s a different kind of shape."
EHS will be taking 18 to the tournament, which will start at 9 a.m. Fans can follow the action online at trackwrestling.com.
Holland said the main goal will be to show improvement from the last tournament at Tulsa Union Saturday.
“We’ll be working on what we have working on in the room," Holland said “I thought we got better at Union on Saturday."
Wrestling’s “Meet the Plainsmen" will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the EHS Competition Gym.
