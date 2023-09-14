WAUKOMIS, Okla. — At 1-1, Waukomis head coach Rustin Donaldson knows every game means a lot.
That’s why he is excited to get the Chiefs back on the field Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Kremlin-Hillsdale after coming up short against Timberlake last week.
“I’m disappointed in the way we finished,” Donaldson said. “It was a learning tool, I guess, to go back and look at some things. I feel like we competed but just didn’t take advantage of opportunities. At the end, we kind of fell apart and I didn’t like our effort towards the end.”
The Broncs come into the game at 0-3, with losses to DCLA, Medford and Corn Bible. The Broncs are scoring just 4.6 points per game and haven’t scored since scoring 14 in the season opener against DCLA.
On the other side of the ball, K-H is giving up 51.3 per game, with 60 of those coming against DCLA.
“They have a quarterback that is young, but he can throw it,” Donaldson said of K-H. “’They have a couple of receivers that can catch the ball well. With Coach Worley (K-H head coach), you never know what he is going to draw up. He has a good offensive mind, so you go in not sure what you are going to get. He is going to find a way to challenge us.”
Over the first few weeks of his second season in charge at Waukomis, Donaldson knows the first two weeks mean a lot — with no bye week, the Chiefs will play 10 straight games.
“We have a lot of ability to do some things,” he said. “Running the ball is our strength,” he said. “I think I’ve been pretty pleased with what we have been able to do up front. We still need to clean some things up. The first two weeks of the season, with two different teams we have faced, you learn a lot about yourself and the things you need to fix.”
A win would be huge for Waukomis, but all are, Donaldson said.
“It would be huge, but every week is huge,” he said. “I think we need to get the bad taste out of our mouth.”
