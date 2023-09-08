WAUKOMIS, Okla – Timberlake proved to be too much for Waukomis.
The Tigers held Waukomis to six points in the second half, giving Timberlake the 42-12 victory over the Chiefs on Friday at Waukomis.
“We didn’t play a very good first half. We had too many penalties,” Timberlake head coach Brian Severin said. “Second half, we got their attention, and we played a lot better.”
Timberlake’s Mavric Judd was the thorn in the Chiefs side. The sophomore running back had three total touchdowns on the night, providing the spark the Tigers needed on offense. His motivation for the game of football comes from a special person in his life.
“My motivation really is my older brother,” Judd said. “He has taught me a lot and just keeps me going.”
Judd got things going for Timberlake in the first with a 6-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers the early 6-0 lead.
Waukomis fired back with a Bip Altamirano 6-yard touchdown run to notch the game at 6-6.
After the Tigers secured the lead at half with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Pierce to Pete Gwinn, Timberlake got one more to start the third thanks to a Judd 16-yard touchdown run, extending its lead to 20-6.
The Chiefs got the points back in the third after a Kino Richards 48-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 20-12 for the Tigers.
Timberlake secured the knockout blow in the fourth as Judd ran through multiple Chiefs defenders, securing the 6-yard touchdown run and giving Timberlake a 28-12 lead.
Blake Choate and Cayde Springer added two more scores in the fourth, giving the Tigers the convincing victory.
Timberlake improves to 2-1, and has a bye week next before returning to action on Sept. 22 against DCLA. Waukomis falls to 1-1 on the year, and will take on Kremlin-Hillsdale next Thursday.
