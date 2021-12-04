WEATHERFORD, Okla. — A season removed from walking away from a heartbreaking loss in the Class C title game, the Timberlake Tigers took home their first state championship since 2009 with a 48-36 win over Mountain View-Gotebo on Friday at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Timberlake’s offense came out of the gates on fire, scoring on each of their first three drives to set themselves up with a 22-8 lead through the first quarter. Senior running back J.J. Pippin played limited snaps in last season’s championship game, but was at his best on Friday night.
The 180-pound do-it-all back had two touchdown runs in the opening quarter. With the game tied 8-8 early in the first quarter, Pippin took a handoff up the middle and broke right through a would-be tackler, before continuing on for a 37 yard score.
“It feels great, I’m really happy for the boys,” Timberlake head coach Brian Severin said. “They’ve put in a lot of work, they’ve put in a lot of hours, a lot of practice time. It’s very deserving for them.”
After falling behind early, Mountain View-Gotebo clawed their way back into the game with a pair of scores in the second quarter to cut Timberlake’s lead to 28-22 with seven seconds remaining in the half.
On Timberlake’s final play of the first half, quarterback Ethan Jenlink dropped back and immediately threw a high-arching ball towards the endzone. Meanwhile, Timberlake wide receiver Merric Judd broke free of his defender and ran under the perfectly thrown for the touchdown as time expired.
“I’ve got a tremendous amount of confidence in the guy throwing it and the guy catching it,” Severin said. “The offensive linemen gave us time to do it. I thought ‘What the heck? We’re either going to catch it or we’re not, so just throw it and see what happens.’ That was a huge momentum swing right before half.”
Severin’s nephew, Cade Severin, has played all four years on the offensive line for the Tigers, and had his number called on a pass play on the ensuing two-point conversion to extend the lead to 36-22 going into the break.
“Every player on that team is an athlete and Cade’s no different,” Brian said. “We had that play set up for a long time and thought that was the perfect chance to use it. All those two-point conversions were huge and he did a good job.”
Mountain View-Gotebo went three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half, which was all the wiggle room Timberlake needed to grind out the win. Timberlake’s first two drives coming out of halftime lasted over 10 plays and resulted in touchdowns.
The biggest blow to the Tigers’ comeback hopes came on Timberlake’s second drive of the second half, when Mountain View-Gotebo quarterback Rylan Belcher went down with a leg injury while trying to make a play on defense.
Belcher, who had been a key part of the Tigers offense in the game with two touchdown passes, exited the game and did not return. Belcher also had his season end early last season when he was injured in the Tigers’ semi-final game against Tyrone.
Severin, who has seen one of his own star players go down in unfortunate circumstances over the last few seasons, spoke with Belcher on the field following the game.
“Just told him I felt for him,” he said. “He’s a heck of a ballplayer and it’s just too bad that it has to end that way for him.”
In his absence, the Tigers were forced to split time between a pair of backup quarterbacks, including one of their top playmakers in running back Landen Sechrist. Sechrist was able to keep Mountain View-Gotebo’s offense moving in the right direction, but couldn’t do enough to turn the game around, trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Sechrist finished with two rushing touchdowns and scored the final touchdown of the game on a 41-yard pass with under two minutes remaining in the game.
In his final game in a Tigers’ uniform, Timberlake quarterback Ethan Jenlink threw three touchdown passes, with all three coming on plays longer than 20-yards.
The Tigers went 13-0 and won all three of their playoff games by more than two possessions.
The team graduates five seniors, including three offensive linemen, as well as Pippin and Jenlink.
The 2022 senior class started out their careers going 2-8 in 2018. Since then, they’ve made three-straight semi-final appearances with a 37-5 record.
“I’d like to thank the community,” Severin said. “We had a huge crowd down here and a lot of support. That’s one of the great things about coaching at Timberlake, the community support is just outstanding.”
Friday marked Timberlake’s second state championship in school history, dating back to 1993.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.