HELENA, Okla. — Covington-Douglas could feel a little heartbreak after a 28-26 loss to defending Class C state champion Timberlake Thursday at Brian Severin Stadium.
The Wildcats drove 67 yards on 12 plays in the game’s final minute to come to within two points of the Tigers on a 22-yard scoring pass from Ford Smith to Drake Daugherty with seven seconds remaining.
However, the snap on the two-point conversion was low and a desperate pass from Smith to Gavin Hooten was short. The Tigers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
“It is tough,’’ said C-D coach Brian Smith, “There were thousands of mistakes in the game. I’m not going to put it on just one of them. That didn’t cost us anymore than the others. It was an exciting game.”
Almost too exciting for Tigers coach Brian Severin, whom the stadium is named after.
“We did what we had to do to win,’’ he said. “I was wondering what we were going to have to do in overtime. We got a lot of work to do. We’re not in good physical shape right now. We got a lot of work to do up front. We’ll get that corrected.”
Timberlake took a 28-20 lead when Avery Wallace hit Carter Sands on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 left on another fourth down play. Wallace was able to avoid the rush to hit Sands for the score. The two-point conversion failed giving the Wildcats a chance.
Ford Smith was 18 of 33 passing for 271 yards with touchdown passes of 33 and 11 yards to Hooten. Hooten caught six passes for 107 yards and two scores and had 44 yards rushing in 10 carries, including a four-yard run on the Wildcats’ first possession. The 33-yard scoring pass to Hooten came with just a few seconds left in the half.
Ford Smith completed three long passes on the final drive, including a 22-yard pass to Kade Griffin on fourth down. Griffin made the catch with a Tiger defender all over him.
“We made some exciting plays,’’ said C-D coach Brian Smith. “I sure like to see that. We would have liked to have come out on top. Looking back we might have done some things different, but I have no regrets.’’
Wallace was seven of 17 passing for 93 yards with two interceptions, both by Miguel Tarango.
Wallace, in his first year as the starting QB, ran for 120 yards on 19 carries, including a 28-yard scoring run for Timberlake’s first touchdown with 7:35 left in the half.
Judd picked off Ford Smith on the next series. He capped a five-play, 31-yard drive by scoring on a six-yard run. He rushed for 87 yards on 21 carries.
The Wildcats had taken a 20-16 on a 11-yard pass from Smith to Hooten with 6:04 left to cap a 59-yard, 13-play drive.
Timberlake answered back the next series on a six-yard run by Judd.
The Tigers went to Wallace more in the second half with the Wildcats keying on Judd.
“We didn’t get a lot of possessions,’’ Severin said. “We had to have long drives. We’re used to scoring quick, but every year is different. We have to adjust and get better at what we’re doing.’’
Timberlake’s defense was able to stop Covington-Douglas twice after the Wildcats were given a short field because of Tiger miscues.
Covington-Douglas got the ball on their 47 on a fumble after the Wildcats’ first touchdown but had to punt. They got the ball on the Timberlake 40 after a shanked kickoff following the Tigers’ first touchdown of the second half, but they were stopped on downs at the 38.
“That was a big difference,’’ said Smith. “We got to be better in the short game. They are a solid team. That’s why they are ranked No. 1 in Class C.”
“That was a big momentum switch,’’ Severin said. “We gave up too many big plays. We are going to get everybody’s best game. We have to up our game. Our effort wasn’t there tonight.’’
Timberlake will visit Ringwood next Thursday.
Covington-Douglas will go to Medford Sept. 2.
