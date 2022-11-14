WAUKOMIS, Okla. — With the playoffs in full swing, less and less teams are getting to play each week, but still, some players stood out.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries came up big in the Mustangs’ 40-6 win over Davenport. Humphries rushed for 373 yards and four scores, including a 95-yard run while averaging 20-7 yards per carry.
Humphries also caught a three-yard catch and converted a two-point conversion. On defense, he also had four tackles and broke up a pass.
Rowdy Hoy had 13 tackles and a pass break -up, along with 14 yards rushing.
Enid running back Luke Rauh rushed for 262 yards and four scores in Enid’s 32-27 win over Edmond Memorial. Rauh broke the school single-season rushing touchdowns mark and became the first non-QB at Enid to have 20 touchdowns in a season.
Enid wide receiver Tykie Andrews added onto his single-season records for receptions and receiving yards with 10 catches for 66 yards to became the first Enid wideout with a 130-catch season and brought his season total to 1,527 yards on the season.
OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun completed 11 of his 20 passes for 208 yards and a score in the Trojans’ 64-2 win over Balko-Forgan. Boydstun also ran for 59 yards and three more scores.
OBA running back Judd Cheatham ran for 163 yards and three scores while averaging 6.8 yards per rush. Cheatham also caught four passes for 62 yards. He also returned two for 40 yards.
OBA wideout Jakob Colby caught Boydstun’s only touchdown pass — one of his two catches for 35 yards in the win. Colby also returned a kick 55 yards for a touchdown.
Timberlake’s Merric Judd was all over the place in the 62-6 win over Geary.
Judd scored on the ground on a 23-yard rush — his only run of the day. He also caught a 44-yard touchdown and had three interceptions on defense. Judd also returned two kicks for 68 yards and a score.
In a 44-22 win over Cyril, Covington-Douglas’ Ford Smith completed 17 of 22 passes for 175 yards and two scores. Smith added two more rushing scores and had 80 yards rushing.
Gavin Hooten had 45 yards and a touchdown rushing while also catching a touchdown and 80 yards on the game.
C-D linebacker Derrek Daugherty had 13 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown catch in the win.
