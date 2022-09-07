ENID, Okla. — The first full week of action in Northwest Oklahoma saw a plethora of big performances all over the area, but one stood above the rest.
OBA QB Bodie Boydstun did it all for the Trojans in OBA’s 48-20 win over Southwest Covenant.
Boydstun accounted for over 350 yards in the win, completing 11 of his 23 passes for 261 yards and three scores, but his contributions didn’t stop there. Boydstun also had 107 yards on the ground and a fourth touchdown to lead OBA.
Watonga QB Trenton Cole completed 11 of his 20 passes for 291 yards and four scores, but also threw an interception in Watonga’s 42-25 win over Hobart. Cole also accounted for 65 yards on the ground and another score.
Covington-Douglas’ Ford Smith had a big day in C-D’s 46-20 win over Medford. Smith completed 15 of his 21 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns and added another on the ground.
Chisholm freshman Brandon Taylor, in his first varsity game, came up big for the Longhorns, despite Chisholm taking the loss. Taylor had four tackles and two interceptions in his first varsity action.
Ringwood running back Alex Gonzalez was the silver lining in a 68-18 loss to Timberlake. Gonzalez ran for 140 yards and three scores for Ringwood.
C-D’s Gavin Hooten had another big night against Medford. Hooten ran for 111 yards and a score, but also caught passes for 138 yards and a score from QB Ford Smith.
Pioneer took its second loss of the season, but running back Caden Humphries had another big day on the ground. Humphries ran for 135 and also caught nine passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Fairview running back Blake Perez ran for 130 yards and three scores in the 68-15 win over Chisholm. Perez’ teammate Micah Winans had 10 tackles and an interception, along with scoring on an 83-yard kickoff return.
Two OBA wide receivers had big days catching passes from Boydstun.
Harry Nunez led the Trojans with 134 yards on six catches and one touchdown. Jud Cheatham averaged over 37 yards per catch on three receptions for 112 yards and two scores. Cheatham also added three scores and 88 yards on the ground.
Enid had a handful of players with big days in the 32-20 win over Ponca City.
Wide receiver Tykie Andrews caught seven passes for 149 yards and two scores. On defense, Omar Penate had a sack, and freshman Tyson Kennedy had two interceptions, with one being called back. Zane Wiggins and Jarrett Russell each recovered fumbles, with Russell returning one for a score.
