WAUKOMIS — Five players scored touchdowns as Pioneer blasted Yale 64-16 in a District B-7 game.
Rafael Torres hit pay dirt three times, running 22 and 5 yards for scores and catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ty Dennett. Torres had 85 yards rushing and receiving.
Leyton Parker scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns for the Mustangs on runs of 9 and 46 yards.
Dennett, 6-yard run, and Marzell Washington, 4-yard run, added scores in the second period as Pioneer went into the break up 52-16.
Ty Parker closed out the scoring and the game in the third period with touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards.
Pioneer, 6-3 overall and 3-1 in district, is at Covington-Douglas next week.
OBA 30, NORTH ROCK CREEK 6
Jett Cheatham scored three touchdowns to lead Oklahoma Bible Academy to a 30-6 win over North Rock Creek.
Cheatham touched the ball just five times in the game, scoring on touchdown receptions of 13 and 36 yards from Bodie Boydstun and added a 5-yard scoring run.
Cooper Thorton scored on a 1-yard run for the Trojans and made a tackle for a safety on defense.
OBA, 6-3, is at Tonkawa next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 56, OLIVE 8
OLIVE — Christian Tarango scored three touchdowns as Covington-Douglas routed Olive 56-8 in a District B-7 game.
Tarango caught touchdown passes of 3 and 48 yards from Weston Carl. He also returned an interception 78 yards for a score as the Wildcats ended the game in the third quarter.
The game was never in doubt as the Wildcats opened up a 30-0 lead in the first quarter.
Carl had a third touchdown pass, connecting with Parker Smith on a 12-yard score. Gavin Hooten scored twice in the third quarter on runs of 11 and 7 yards.
Also scoring were A.J. Kegin on a 51-yard run and Jayce Hooten on a 42-yard run.
The Wildcats, 8-1 overall and 4-0 in district, are at home against Pioneer next week.
OKEENE 34, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 0
KREMLIN — Brody Jinkens scored two touchdowns and threw for another as Okeene blanked Kremlin-Hillsdale 34-0 in a District B-2 contest.
Jinkens ran 1 and 21 yards for scores and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mile Howe. The Whippets' other touchdown came on a 1-yard run by William Karbs.
Okeene held the Broncs to 90 yards offense while grinding out 291 yards on their own.
Okeene, 3-4 overall and 2-2 in district, is at home against Waukomis next week. The Broncs, 3-6 and 1-3, are at Ringwood.
TIMBERLAKE 58, COPAN 0
COPAN — Timberlake, Class C's top-ranked team, rolled again, beating Copan 58-0 in a District C-3 game.
The Tigers have scored at least 50 points in all their games this season, with this contest ending at halftime.
Ethan Jenlink threw three touchdown passes to Merric Judd, covering 49, 45 and 39 yards, to pace Timberlake. J.J. Pippin scored on a 26-yard run, and Dylan Schlup ran 42 yard for a touchdown.
The Tigers' defense got in on the scoring frenzy, intercepting five passes and returning three for touchdowns by Pippin, Cade Redding and Dalton Leierer.
Timberlake, 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district, are at Bluejacket next week.
DCLA 30, WELCH 22
LAMONT — Tobyn Snow scored on a 52-yard run with just over 8 minutes left to give Deer Creek-Lamont a 30-22 win over Welch in District C-3.
Gavin Wallace scored twice for the Eagles on runs of 2 and 8 yards. Dawson Silks opened the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run.
DCLA rolled up 343 yards rushing in the game.
The Eagles, who have won two in a row, are 2-5 overall and 2-4 in district, They are at Copan next week.
CHEROKEE 38, RINGWOOD 6
RINGWOOD — Cherokee continued to roll, beating Ringwood 38-6 in District B-2.
Matthew Reeves scored on all three of his carries, covering 3, 2 and 4 yards.
Ruston James ran 54 yards for a score and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kolby Roberts.
Ringwood's touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from Jaxon Meyer to Avery Wallace.
The Chiefs, ranked fourth in Class B, improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district and are at home next week against Pond Creek-Hunter. The Red Devils, 4-4 and 3-1, are at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale.
HERITAGE HALL 47, KINGFISHER 21
KINGFISHER — Heritage Hall won its fifth straight game over Kingfisher, using a 30-point second period to blitz the Yellowjackets 47-21.
The Chargers led 23-0 in the second period before Kingfisher got on the board on a 77-yard pass from Jax Sternberger to Cade Stevenson.
The score ballooned to 40-7 before the Yellowjackets scored again, this time on an 83-yard pass from Sternberger to Caleb Dick. Kingfisher's final touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Stevenson in the fourth period.
Kingfisher, 5-3 overall and and 3-1 in District 3A-1, is at Anadarko next week.
FAIRVIEW 22, MERRITT 6
MERRITT — Blake Perez scored twice to lead Fairview to a 22-6 win over Merritt in District A-1.
Perez scored on runs of 2 and 22 yards. Brenner Fortune scored on a 10-yard run for the Yellowjackets.
Fairview, 3-6 overall and 2-4 in district, is at Hooker next week.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 32, WAUKOMIS 22
WAUKOMIS — Pond Creek-Hunter held off Waukomis 32-22 in a District B-2 game.
The Panthers led 32-0 at the half, helped by two long pass interception returns in the second quarter. Corbin Burnham ran one interception back 92 yards for a touchdown, and Harrison Stapleton ran the other back 87 yards.
In the first quarter, Zander Clayton scored on an 8-yard run and Stapleton scored on a 52-yard pass from Burnham.
The second half belonged to the Chiefs.
Ricky Woodruff ran 1 and 8 yards for touchdowns, and Wyatt Felber scored from 15 yards out.
The Panthers, 3-4 overall and 2-2 in district, are at Cherokee next week. Waukomis, 0-8 and 0-3, is at Okeene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.