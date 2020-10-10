WAUKOMIS — Pioneer handed rival Garber its first loss of the season, beating the Wolverines 68-34 in a District B-7 game on Friday.
The win gives Mustang seniors a perfect record against Garber. Pioneer broke open a tight game with a big fourth quarter, outscoring Garber 30-0 in the final stanza.
The Mustangs had three runners top 100 yards in the game as the team rumbled for 508 yards on the ground.
Leyton Parker ran for 145 yards and scored on runs of 35, 66 and 10 yards. Ty Dennett, who ran for 117 yards, also scored three times on runs of 1, 1 and 24 yards.
Marzell Washington ran for 133 yards, with one carry a 79-yard scoring jaunt. Caden Humphries, who ran for 58 yards, scored on runs of 9 and 47 yards.
T.J. Bennett scored on a 10-yard run for Garber and threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Carson Schovanec and 3 yards to Kaleb Darst.
Ty Chester scored twice for the Wolverines on a pair of 3-yard runs.
Garber had the lead twice in the game, 12-8 in the first period and 34-30 in the third, but couldn't hold off Pioneer.
Pioneer, 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district, is at Olive next week. Garber, 3-1 and 0-1, hosts Yale.
OBA 27, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
EDMOND — Jett Cheatham scored four touchdowns as Oklahoma Bible Academy shut out Oklahoma Christian Academy 27-0 in a District A-3 contest.
Cheatham scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards, and caught touchdown passes of 41 and 49 yards from Bodie Boydstun. Cheatham ran for 59 yards and added 100 yards receiving.
Boydstun completed 11 of 19 passes for 168 yards and the two scores.
The Trojans held OCA to just 175 yards total offense.
OBA, 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district, is at Hinton next week.
PERRY 21, CHISHOLM 14
PERRY — Chisholm's struggles continued as the Longhorns dropped a 21-14 decision to Perry in a District 2A-1 game.
The Longhorns have lost five straight, but managed to outgain the Maroons, 299-273.
Luke Balenti scored on a 3-yard run for Chisholm, and Cody Cross caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Patton.
The Longhorns ground out 204 yards rushing and added 95 passing.
Chisholm, 1-5 overall and 0-3 in district, is at Hennessey next week.
MEDFORD 58, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 13
BARTLESVILLE — Drake McMillan, Ethan Gee and Tate Schuermann each scored twice as Medford continued its impressive run this season with a 58-13 win over Wesleyan Christian.
McMillan scored on runs of 53 and 21 yards, and ended the game with 122 rushing yards. Gee scored on a 5-yard run and a 24-yard pass from Isaac Koehn. Koehn scored on a 3-yard run and connected with Schuermann for scores of 49 and 10 yards.
The Cardinals led 52-0 at the half, and Caden Keller closed out the scoring in the third period on an 11-yard run. The game ended then on the mercy rule.
Medford, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District C-3, hosts Medford next week.
TIMBERLAKE 64, DCLA 0
HELENA — Merric Judd scored three long-distance touchdowns as Timberlake, top-ranked in Class C, blasted Deer Creek-Lamont 64-0.
Judd caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Jenlink and ran back punts for 73 and 59 yards.
J.J. Pippin also scored three times for the Tigers, on runs of 23 and 26 yards and a 14-yard pass from Jenlink. Jadon Adkisson scored on a 23-yard run, and Dalton Leierer scored on a 28-yard run to close out the scoring as the game ended at halftime.
Timberlake, 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District C-3, plays at Medford next week. The Eagles, 0-4 and 0-3, are at home against Bluejacket.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 60, YALE 14
YALE — Parker Smith scored seven touchdowns and rolled up more than 400 yards in offense to lead Covington-Douglas to a 60-14 win over Yale in a District B-7 game.
Smith scored on runs of 25, 26, 45, 77 and 27 yards. He also caught touchdown passes of 12 and 95 yards from Weston Carl. Smith ran for 220 yards and had another 205 yards receiving.
James Kroll scored the other touchdown for the Wildcats on a 10-yard pass from Carl.
The Wildcats, 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district, are home against Barnsdall next week.
RINGWOOD 34, OKEENE 14
OKEENE — Avery Wallace scored four touchdowns to lead Ringwood to a 34-14 win over Okeene in a District B-2 game.
Wallace scored on runs of 2 and 56 yards, and caught touchdown passes of 25 and 2 yards from Jaxon Meyer. Wallace totaled 140 yards rushing and 39 yards receiving
Meyer also scored on a 21-yard run for the Red Devils.
William Karbs scored both Okeene touchdowns on runs of 2 and 20 yards.
Ringwood, 2-4 overall and 1-0 in district, hosts Pond Creek-Hunter next week. The Whippets, 1-4 and 0-1, are be at Cherokee.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 48, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 14
POND CREEK — Pond Creek-Hunter overcame the rust from a two-week layoff and beat Kremlin-Hillsdale 48-14 in a District B-2 contest.
Corbin Burnham scored twice on the ground and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Conner Czapansky.
Zander Clayton also scored twice for the Panthers on an interception return and a 1-yard run. Josh Foster added two scores as well, on a 72-yard kickoff return and 2-yard run.
Maddox Myers scored on a 2-yard run, and Nic Snodgrass scored on an 11-yard run for the Broncs.
The Panthers, 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district, play at Ringwood next week. The Broncs, 2-4 and 0-1, host Waukomis.
SEILING 34, CANTON 18
SEILING — Seiling's Kaden Manuel scored two touchdowns and threw for three more to lead the Wildcats to a 34-18 win over Canton.
Manuel scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards and threw touchdown passes of 36 yards to Cody Pester and 33 and 30 yards to Hudson Hamar.
Jake Sinclair had a big game for Canton, scoring on runs of 9 and 48 yards and a 28-yard pass from Luke Swartwood.
The Wildcats, 3-3 overall and 1-0 in district, are at Laverne next week. The Tigers, 3-3 and 0-1, are home against Turpin.
KINGFISHER 21, MCLOUD 13
MCLOUD — Cade Stephenson scored three touchdowns as Kingfisher held off McLoud 21-13 in a District 3A-1 game.
Stephenson scored on runs of 2 and 33 yards and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Jax Sternberger for the Yellowjackets.
Kingfisher, 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district, is at home next week against Perkins-Tryon.
BLACKWELL 46, HENNESSEY 34
HENNESSEY — Sebastian Gonzales had a hand in all five Hennessey touchdowns, but is wasn't enough as the Eagles lost to Blackwell 46-34.
Gonzales scored on runs of 4 and 6 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Keigan Crites and connected with Kaden Hawk on a 26-yard score.
The Eagles, 1-3 overall and 0-1 in District 2A-1, are at home next week against Chisholm.
TONKAWA 41, WATONGA 7
WATONGA — Tonkawa defeated Watonga 41-7 in a District A-3 contest.
Deondre Dunn scored the Eagles' only touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Joe Jackson.
The Eagles, 0-5 overall and 0-3 in district, are at Crescent next week.
BURNS FLAT-DILL CITY 12, FAIRVIEW 6
BURNS FLAT — Fairview dropped a low-scoring decision in a District A-1 matchup, falling to Burns Flat-Dill City 12-6.
The Yellowjackets, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district, will play at Texhoma next week.
LUTHER 37, ALVA 12
LUTHER — Luther defeated Alva 37-12 in a District 2A-1 game.
The Goldbugs, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district, will be on the road again next week at Perry.
