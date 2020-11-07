COVINGTON — Pioneer won the District B-7 championship with a wild 62-42 win over Covington-Douglas.
Pioneer had a slim 22-20 lead after three quarters, but the teams combined for 62 points in the final period, with the Wildcats retaking the lead only for the Mustangs to run past the Wildcats for the win.
Caden Humphries ran for 162 yards and five touchdowns, covering 4, 30, 1, 14 and 11 yards, for Pioneer. Leyton Parker rushed for 163 yards and scored on runs of 45 and 41 yards. Ty Dennett scored Pioneer's other touchdown on a 1-yard run.
The Mustangs as a team rushed for 462 yards on 70 carries.
The loss overshadowed a big game for Covington-Douglas' Parker Smith, who scored four touchdowns. He caught a 17-yard scoring pass from Weston Carl, scored on runs of 45 and 3 yards and returned a kickoff 70 yards for another touchdown. Smith had 114 yards rushing and 114 yards receiving.
Carl also scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Christian Tarango.
Pioneer ends the regular season at 7-3 overall and 4-1 in district. The Wildcats fall to 8-2 and 4-1. Both teams will be in the playoffs, which open next week.
CHISHOLM 41. ALVA 6
ALVA — Chisholm broke open a tight game with a 25-point fourth quarter to beat Alva 41-6 to close out the regular season.
Bryce Patton threw four touchdown passes, with three coming in the final stanza. He connected with Cody Wichert on scores of 15, 6 and 34 yards, and 40 yards to Luke Balenti. Balenti also scored on a 2-yard run and 20-yard pass interception return.
Daylon Malone scored Alva's other touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Chisholm's defense forced the Goldbugs into three turnovers.
The Longhorns close out the regular season at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in District 2A-1.
TONKAWA 26, OBA 7
TONKAWA — Things started well for Oklahoma Bible Academy as Jett Cheatham returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, but Tonkawa, No. 9 in Class A, took control after that and beat the Trojans 26-7.
Tonkawa scored one touchdown in each quarter to take the victory. The Trojans hurt themselves with four turnovers.
Cheatham ran for 136 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Bodie Boydstun threw for 129 yards.
OBA, 6-4 overall and 3-3 in District A-3, will continue in the playoffs, which start next week.
WAUKOMIS 28, OKEENE 22
OKEENE — Waukomis broke a 19-game losing streak Friday with a 28-22 win at Okeene.
"I'm unbelievably proud of the kids' grit and determination," Waukomis head coach Mark Timberlake said. "They had to win. I couldn't be prouder."
Wyatt Felber scored the winning touchdown, capping a 99-yard drive after Kino Richards intercepted an Okeene pass. It was the second touchdown Felber scored in the game.
Ricky Woodruff and Maven Burroughs also scored for the Chiefs.
Waukomis close out the regular season 1-8 overall and 1-3 in District B-2. Due to COVID-19, OSSAA is allowing all teams to make the playoffs, which start next week.
DCLA 58, COPAN 8
COPAN — Deer Creek-Lamont won its third straight game to close out the regular season, beating Copan 58-8 in District C-3.
Tobyn Snow and Gavin Wallace scored three touchdowns apiece for the Eagles, who ended the game at halftime on the mercy rule. Snow scored on a 75-yard interception return and runs of 1 and 19 yards. Wallace scored on runs of 20 and 15 yards, and caught a 73-yard scoring pass from Snow. Snow also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Blake Sutherland.
DCLA's other touchdown came on a 9-yard run by Dawson Silks.
The Eagles rolled up 355 total yards, 246 on the ground. Wallace ran for 103 yards and had 73 yards receiving. Snow added 67 yards rushing, and Silks had 55.
DCLA, 3-5 overall and 3-4 in district, will be in the playoffs next week. No opponent has been determined.
CHEROKEE 53, POND CREEK-HUNTER 14
CHEROKEE — Cherokee tuned up for the playoffs with a 53-14 win over Pond Creek-Hunter as five players scored touchdowns for the Chiefs.
Ruston James scored twice for Cherokee, on a 20-yard run and a 20-yard pass from Damien Ramirez. Damien Lobato also scored twice on runs of 60 and 69 yards.
The Chiefs' other scores came on a 6-yard run by Matthew Reeves, a 22-yard run by Kai McHenry and a 13-yard run by Lathan Golden.
Pond Creek-Hunter's scores came on a 96-yard pass from John Theophilus to Corbin Burnham and a 54-yard run by Josh Foster.
Cherokee closes out the regular season 8-1 overall and 4-0 in District B-2. The Panthers drop to 3-5 and 2-3.
KINGFISHER 42, ANADARKO 22
ANADARKO — Cade Stephenson scored five touchdowns as Kingfisher took second place in District 3A-2 with a 42-22 win over No. 8 Anadarko.
Stephenson scored on runs of 43, 3 and 8 yards, and caught touchdown passes of 8 and 66 yards from Jax Sternberger. Stephenson also tossed 17-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Evans.
The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, finish the regular season 6-3 overall and 4-1 in district.
RINGWOOD 50, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 8
RINGWOOD — Ringwood captured second place in District B-2 with a 50-8 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Jaxon Meyer ran 10 yards for a touchdown for the Red Devils and threw scoring passes of 30 and 10 yards to Cole Weathers, and 32 yards to Avery Wallace. Wallace also ran a fumble back 40 yards for a score.
In the fourth quarter, Drake Pettus ran 33 yards for a touchdown and Alex Gonzalez scored on a 25-yard run.
The Broncs avoided a shutout when Nic Snodgrass scored on a 4-yard run.
Ringwood closes out the regular season 5-5 overall and 4-1 in district. The Broncs end up 3-7 and 1-4.
MEDFORD 46, WELCH 0
WELCH — Medford clinched second place in District C-3 with a 46-0 win over Welch.
The Cardinals end the regular season at 7-2 overall and 5-1 in district.
HOOKER 54, FAIRVIEW 16
HOOKER — Fairview dropped a 54-16 District A-1 contest at Hooker on Friday.
The Yellowjackets finish the regular season 3-7 overall and 205 in district.
