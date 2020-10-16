Prep roundup: Parker Smith, Wildcats whip Barnsdall 48-8

COVINGTON — Parker Smith scored four touchdowns as Covington-Douglas stayed tied with Pioneer atop the District B-7 standings with a 48-8 rout of Barnsdall Thursday night.
Three of Smith's touchdowns came on passes from Weston Carl, covering 42, 40 and 12 yards. His other touchdown came on a 60-yard run.
Carl and A.J. Kegin scored on 1-yard runs for the Wildcats, who rolled up 493 yards of total offense. Kegin ran for 152 yards. Smith had 119 yards rushing and 111 yards receiving. Carl threw for 205 yards.
Barnsdall came into the game averaging 50.2 points per game, but only found the end zone once against the Wildcats, on Hunter Auschwitz's 1-yard run. Covington-Douglas forced three turnovers.
The win improves the Wildcats to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district. They will play at home against Garber next week.
PIONEER 48, OLIVE 0
OLIVE — Pioneer's ground game continued to chew up opponents as the Mustangs shut out Olive 48-0 to improve to 2-0 in District B-7.
Pioneer ran for 298 yards in the game, which ended at halftime on the mercy rule.
Marzell Washington ran for 140 yards on just five carries, scoring on an 80-yard run in the first period as the Mustangs jumped out to 32-0 lead after one quarter.
Rafael Torres only carried the ball twice, scoring both times on runs of 28 and 7 yards. Ty Parker added a 15-yard scoring run and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Thrower.
Ty Dennett scored Pioneer's other touchdown on a 71-yard punt return.
The Pioneer defense dominated as well, holding Olive to just 51 yards total offense.
Pioneer, 5-2 overall and 2-0 in district, plays at Barnsdall next week.
HENNESSEY 15, CHISHOLM 14
HENNESSEY — Hennessey rallied to beat Chisholm 15-14 in a District 2A-1 game Friday.
The Longhorns led 14-0 at the half.
Bryce Patton threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Liam Johnson, and Luke Balenti scored on a 4-yard run as the Longhorns grabbed the first-half lead.
Sebastian Gonzalez scored on a 5-yard run for Hennessey and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Hawk with 11:52 left in the game. Gonzalez ran in the two-point conversion for the winning points.
Gonzalez threw for 137 yards and ran for 56.
The Longhorns outgained the Eagles 307-237, but hurt themselves with three turnovers.
Hennessey, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district, is at Alva next week. Chisholm, 1-6 and 0-4, hosts Blackwell.
RINGWOOD 30, POND CREEK-HUNTER 6
RINGWOOD — Avery Wallace ran for three touchdowns to lead Ringwood to a 30-6 win over Pond Creek-Hunter in District B-2.
Wallace's scoring plays covered 51, 8 and 32 yards.
The Red Devils' other touchdown came on a 7-yard run by Jaxon Meyer.
The Panthers' only score came on a 65-yard run by Chad Burnham.
Ringwood, 3-4 overall and 2-0 in district, plays at Waukomis next week. The Panthers, 2-3 and 1-1, are at Okeene.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 36, WAUKOMIS 22
KREMLIN — Nic Snodgrass and Andrew Wheeler scored two touchdowns each as Kremlin-Hillsdale beat Waukomis 36-22 in a District B-2 contest.
Snodgrass scored on runs of 30 and 48 yards, rolling up 192 yards in the game. Wheeler caught 97 yards worth of passes, scoring on catches of 51 and 25 yards from Maddox Myers. Myers also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Karter Dehdezi.
Wyatt Felber scored twice, on runs of 8 and 5 yards, and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Hines for Waukomis.
The game went back and forth in the first half, but the Broncs scored the last three touchdowns to take the win.
The Broncs, 3-4 overall and 1-1 in district, travel to Cherokee next week. Waukomis, 0-6 and 0-1, hosts Ringwood next week.
TIMBERLAKE 66, MEDFORD 36
MEDFORD — J.J. Pippin scored seven touchdowns as Timberlake broke open a tight game and beat Medford 66-26 in District C-3.
Pippin scored on runs of 13, 13, 10, 99, 4 and 52 yards and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Jenlink. He ran for 316 yards and had 69 yards receiving.
Medford closed the gap to 36-28 in the third quarter, but Timberlake outscored the Cardinals 30-8 the rest of the way.
Jenlink scored on a 1-yard run for the Tigers, and Carter Sands ran 55 yards for the other touchdown.
Isaac Koehn threw three touchdown passes for Medford, connecting with Tate Schuerman for 5 yards, Drake McMillan for 65 yards with Drake McMillan and with Dalton Matthew for 16 yards. McMillan also scored on a 6-yard run, and Schuerman scored on an 8-yard run.
Timberlake, 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district, hosts Wesleyan Christian next week. Medford, 5-2 and 3-1, is at Bluejacket.
BLUEJACKET 60, DCLA 26
LAMONT — Tobyn Snow and Dawson Silks each scored twice, but it wasn't enough as Bluejacket beat Deer Creek-Lamont 60-26 in a District C-3 tilt.
Snow scored on a pair of 1-yard runs, while Silks scored on runs of 35 and 59 yards.
Silks ran for 130 yards in the game and Gavin Wallace added 98.
The Eagles, 0-5 overall and 0-4 in district, try for the elusive first win next week at South Coffeyville.
CHEROKEE 48, OKEENE 0
CHEROKEE — Six players scored touchdowns for Cherokee as the Chiefs beat Okeene 48-0 in District B-2.
Colby Roach scored on runs of 54 and 4 yards, the last ending the game in the third quarter on the mercy rule.
Also scoring on the ground for Cherokee were Damien Lobato, 38 yards; Lake Lyon, 62 yards; Ruston James, 3 yards; and Kolby Roberts, 5 yards.
Cherokee, 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district, is at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale next week. The Whippets, 1-5 and 0-2, are at home against Pond Creek-Hunter.
KINGFISHER 38, PERKINS-TRYON 31
KINGFISHER — Cade Stephenson scored four touchdowns and Kingfisher held off Perkins-Tryon 38-31 in Distict 3A-1.
Stephenson scored on runs of 42 and 75 yards and caught touchdown passes of 36 and 32 yards from Jax Sternberger.
The Yellowjackets led 21-0 after one quarter and 28-12 at the half.
Their other points came on Sternberger's 67-yard scoring pass to Jarret Birdwell and a 28-yard field goal by Alan Munoz.
Kingfisher, 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district, is at St. Mary's next week.
GARBER 80, YALE 42
GARBER — Tydonte Chester scored four touchdowns as Garber won a wild 80-42 District B-7 contest over Yale.
Chester's scoring runs covered 21, 65, 27 and 42 yards.
T.J. Bennett threw four touchdown passes for the Wolverines: 6 yards to Carson Schovanec, 6 yards to David Nagel, 4 yards to Kayleb Darts and 25 yards to Lukas Steinart. Bennett also ran 5 yards for a touchdown.
Shawn Martin also scored twice for Garber, on runs of 4 and 2 yards. Devin Dalton scored a safety for Garber.
The Wolverines, 4-1 overall and 1-1 in district, travel to Covington-Douglas next week.
