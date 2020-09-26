Prep roundup: Crescent edges OBA 27-20 in District A-3 contest

Crescent scored late and pulled out a 27-20 win over Oklahoma Bible Academy in a District A-3 contest Friday at Commitment Field.
The Tigers held a precarious 21-20 lead over the Trojans when Cade Watkins picked off OBA's Bodie Boydstun and returned the interception for a touchdown, giving Crescent the final margin of victory.
Boydstun had put the Trojans up 14-6 in the second period. He scored the opening touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first period, then added a 5-yard scoring run in the second.
Jett Cheatham also scored on a 1-yard run for OBA.
Hunter Wilmoth ran for 192 yards and scored twice for the Tigers. Luke Descher also scored for Crescent.
OBA had leads of 7-0 and 14-6 in the game, which was tied 14-14 at the half.
Boydstun threw for 149 yards and ran for another 52. Cheatham ran for 52 yards as well.
OBA, 2-2 overall and 0-1 in district, is at home again next week against Watonga.
OCS 21, CHISHOLM 0
Oklahoma Christian School turned in a good defensive performance to blank Chisholm 21-0 in the district opener for both teams.
Chisholm could muster just 119 yards in offense, including minus-1 rushing.
Denver Wilson scored twice for OCS on runs of 1 and 16 yards. Brooks Klein scored the other touchdown on a 2-yard fumble return.
The Longhorns, 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district, are at home again next week against Luther.
TIMBERLAKE 66, SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 0
HELENA — Dalton Leierer returned two fumbles for touchdowns as Timberlake, ranked No. 1 in Class C, routed South Coffeyville 66-0.
The Tigers scored 52 points in the first quarter and ended the game at halftime due to the mercy rule.
Leierer's first score came on a 5-yard return, while his second was a 48-yard return. Both came in the big first period for Timberlake.
Ethan Jenlink and Dylan Schlup connected on a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, as Jenlink threw TD passes of 5 and 36 yards to Schlup.
J.J. Pippin ran 30 yards for a score; Merric Judd returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown; and Cameron Brewer scored on a 4-yard run to close out the first-quarter scoring.
In the second period, Brayden Ross ran 29 yards and Jadon Adkisson ran 8 yards for scores.
Timberlake held South Coffeyville to 18 yards total offense, while the Tigers generated 204.
The Tigers, 4-0 overall and 1-0 in District C-3, is at Welch next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 54, WAUKOMIS 8
WAUKOMIS — Parker Smith scored three touchdowns as Covington-Douglas spoiled homecoming for Waukomis with a 54-8 win.
Smith scored on a 2-yard run and receptions of 13 and 30 yards from Weston Carl. Carl also connected twice with Christian Tarango on TD passes of 45 and 31 yards, and 65 yards to James Kroll. To add to his total, Carl also scored on a 55-yard run.
Carl threw for more than 300 yards and had 96 yards rushing, while having a hand in six of the Wildcats' touchdowns.
Waukomis' only touchdown came on a 21-yard run in the third quarter by Ricky Woodruff.
The Wildcats, 4-1, and the Chiefs, 0-5, do not play next week.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 48, OLIVE 12
KREMLIN — Kremlin-Hillsdale used a 28-point second quarter to power past Olive 48-12.
Nic Snodgrass scored on a pair of 2-yard runs in the second period as the Broncs broke a 6-6 tie and pulled out to a 34-6 halftime lead. Maddox Myers scored on a 13-yard run, and Logan Baker scored from 16 yards in the period. Baker also scored from 6 yards in the fourth quarter.
Snodgrass ran for 98 yards, while Myers added another 89 on the ground.
Myers added a pair of touchdown passes, 58 yards to Andrew Wheeler and 7 yards to Zac Snodgrass.
The Broncs, 2-3, are idle next week.
LAVERNE 50, PIONEER 14
LAVERNE — Peyton Freeman ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Laverne beat Pioneer, 50-14.
Freeman ran 53 and 2 yards for scores and connected with Logan Freeman on touchdown passes of 20 and 22 yards.
The Tigers scored the first 42 points in the game before Pioneer scored twice in the fourth quarter. Rafael Torres returned a fumble 12 yards for one Pioneer touchdown, and Ty Parker ran 61 yards for the other.
Houston Bockelman ran 6 and 69 yards for touchdown in the first period for the Tigers, and David Shipley scored on a 33-yard pass from Logan Freeman.
Pioneer, 3-1, is idle next week.
CHEROKEE 46, SEILING 0
SEILING — Cherokee bounced back from a loss to Shattuck last week to shut out Seiling, 46-0.
The Chiefs, ranked No. 4, in Class B were led by Lake Lyon, who scored four touchdowns on runs of 27, 9, 66 and 6 yards.
Cherokee broke the game open with a 24-point third quarter. Also scoring for the Chiefs were Ruston James on a 15-yard run and Kai Henry on a 5-yard run.
Lyon ended the game with 187 yards rushing, while Damien Lobato added 100.
MEDFORD 60, DCLA 6
MEDFORD — Tate Schuermann scored four touchdowns and the high-flying Medford Cardinals beat Deer Creek-Lamont 60-6 in the District C-3 opener for both teams.
Schuermann scored on a 77-yard fumble return, a 42-yard interception return and receptions of 43 and 36 yards from Isaac Koehn. Koehn also scored on a 3-yard run and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Talon Darling.
The game ended at the half on the mercy rule.
Medford's other touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Ethan Gee and a 6-yard run by Eli Gonzales.
Medford, 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district, is at Copan next week. The Eagles, 0-2 and 0-1, are at home against Wesleyan Christian.
KINGFISHER 52, BRIDGE CREEK 12
KINGFISHER — Cade Stephenson scored three touchdowns as Kingfisher routed Bridge Creek 52-12 in a District 3A-2 game.
Stephenson scored on runs of 39 and 6 yards and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jax Sternberger. Sternberger also threw scoring passes of 24 yards to Caleb Dick, 6 yards to Tate Taylor and 34 yards to Jarret Birdwell.
Harry Evans scored on a 5-yard run and Aaron DeLaTorre kicked a 31-yard field goal for the Yellowjackets.
Sternberger threw for 318 yards and five touchdowns. Stephenson had 114 yards receiving and 87 rushing.
Kingfisher, 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district, is at home against Douglass next week.
RINGWOOD 44, CANTON 28
RINGWOOD — Jaxon Meyer threw five touchdown passes as Ringwood upset previously undefeated Canton, 44-28 for its first win.
Three of Meyer's scoring passes went to Avery Wallace, while he also connected with Cole Weathers and Easton Crawford.
The Red Devils, 1-3, play at Turpin next week. The Tigers, 3-1, are at Waurika.
FAIRVIEW 23, SAYRE 0
FAIRVIEW — Fairview won its District A-1 opener 23-0, handing Sayre its first loss of the season.
The Yellowjackets have won seven straight in the series.
Fairview, 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district, is at home next week against Thomas.
ALVA 69, NEWKIRK 20
ALVA — Alva rolled to a big 69-20 win over Newkirk in a District 2A-1 matchup.
Drake Horton scored four times for the Goldbugs, and Gavin Perez scored three times. Kaden Slater threw five touchdown passes.
Alva, 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district, hosts OCS next week.
