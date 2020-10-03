Prep roundup: Cheatham, Trojans rip Watonga, 34-7

Jett Cheatham ran for 222 yards and scored three times as Oklahoma Bible Academy battered District A-3 foe Watonga 34-7 Friday at Commitment Field.
Cheatham's big night was highlighted by a 96-yard touchdown run in the third period. He also scored on an 8-yard run and caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Bodie Boydstun.
Boydstun also threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Conner Colby and 22 yards to Harry Nunez as the Trojans rallied from an early deficit. Boydstun had 181 yards passing.
Joe Jackson drew first blood for Watonga, scoring on a 15-yard run in the first period.
From then on it was all OBA, as the Trojans led 15-7 after one quarter and 21-0 at the half. OBA added another 13 points in the third period to close out the scoring.
Jackson threw for 115 yards for the Eagles and ran for another 60.
OBA, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district, is on the road next week at Oklahoma Christian Academy. Watonga, 0-4 and 0-2, is home against Tonkawa.
LUTHER 40, CHISHOLM 0
Chisholm's offensive struggles continued as the Longhorns were shut out for the second straight game, falling 40-0 to Luther in a District 2A-1 game.
Chisholm managed just 84 yards in total offense against the Lions.
Braden Browning scored three touchdowns to power Luther, which led 14-0 after one period and 27-0 at the half. Browning also threw for another score.
The Longhorns, 1-4 overall and 0-2 in district, are on the road next week at Perry.
TIMBERLAKE 76, WELCH 0
WELCH — Top-ranked Timberlake continued its dominance this season, beating Welch 76-0 in a District C3 game.
Ethan Jenlink threw five touchdown passes for the Tigers, who won the game by the mercy rule at the half. Three of Jenlink's scoring passes went to Merric Judd, covering 28, 16 and 25 yards. The other two went to Dylan Schlup for 8 and 25 yards. Jenlink only attempted five passes, completing all for scores and 102 yards.
J.J. Pippin ran a fumble back 35 yards for a touchdown as Timberlake scored 52 points in the first period. Cameron Brewer also returned a punt 60 yards for a score. The Tigers' final touchdowns came on runs by Cade Redding and Pete Gwinn.
Timberlake's defense was as dominant as the offense, holding Welch to minus-48 yards total offense.
The Tigers, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district, are at home against Deer Creek-Lamont next week.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 54, DCLA 8
LAMONT — Deer Creek-Lamont scored first, but Wesleyan Christian came away with a 54-8 win in a District C-3 contest.
Gavin Wallace scored on a 14-yard run and Tobyn Snow added the two-point conversion, giving the Eagles' an 8-0 lead after one period.
The Eagles, 0-3 overall and 0-2 in district, play at Class C's top-ranked Timberlake next week.
CLINTON 21, KINGFISHER 10
KINGFISHER — Tradition-rich Clinton beat Kingfisher 21-10.
Kingfisher's only touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard pass from Jax Sternberger to Cade Stephenson. It was Sternberger's 13th touchdown pass of the season.
The Yellowjackets' only other score came on a 27-yard field goal by Aaron DelaTorre.
Kingfisher, 3-2, came into the game ranked sixth in Class 3A. The Yellowjackets are at McLoud next week.
MEDFORD 54, COPAN 8
MEDFORD — Medford scored 38 points in the first quarter and beat Copan 54-8 in a District C-3 contest.
The Cardinals spread the wealth. Drake McMillan scored on a punt return and an interception return. Ethan Gee also scored twice.
Tate Schuermann scored on a pass from Isaac Koehn, and Elli Gonzales scored as well.
The Cardinals, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district, are at Wesleyan Christian next week.
THOMAS 34, FAIRVIEW 13
FAIRVIEW — Thomas, ranked No. 5 in Class A, defeated Fairview 34-13 in a District A-1 matchup.
All of Fairview's points came in the final period, with Brenner Fortune scoring on a short run and connecting with Reed Martens on a touchdown pass.
Ethan Hamberlin scored three touchdowns for the visiting Terriers.
Fairview, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district, is at Burns Flat-Dill City next week.
OCS 33, Alva 14
ALVA — Oklahoma Christian School remained undefeated with a 33-14 win over Alva in a District 2A-1 contest.
Drake Whorton scored on an 8-yard run and Nate Hunt scored from 6 yards out for the Goldbugs.
Alva, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district, is at Luther next week.
TURPIN 52, RINGWOOD 30
TURPIN — Ringwood fell in its final non-district game of the season, dropping a 52-30 decision to Ringwood.
The Red Devils, 1-4, are at Okeene next week.
WAURIKA 46, CANTON 0
WAURIKA — Canton lost 46-0 to Waurika in its final non-district game of the season.
The Tigers, 3-2, have lost two straight. They are at Seiling next week.
