Playoff roundup: Cheatham shines as OBA beats Healdton, 51-14.

Jett Cheatham scored six touchdowns and Oklahoma Bible Academy blasted Healdton 51-14 in the first playoff game at Commitment Field since 2010.
Four of Cheatham's scores came on passes from Bodie Boydstun, covering 47, 41, 30 and 43 yards. His touchdown runs were 6 and 24 yards.
Cheatham ran 10 times for 111 yards and caught six passes for 186 yards. He accounted for 297 of OBA's 342 total yards. In contrast, Healdton managed just 173 yards total offense for the game.
David Dupire scored OBA's other touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Harry Nunez kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Trojans.
Boydstun only attempted 11 passes, completing seven for 187 yards and the four scores.
OBA led 37-6 at the half.
The Trojans, 7-4, play Ringling next week in the Class A playoffs. Ringling had a bye.
JONES 41, CHISHOLM 8
JONES — A tough season came to an end for Chisholm, as the Longhorns lost 41-6 to Jones in the Class 2A playoffs.
Chisholm's only points came in the fourth quarter as Josh Dodson scored on a 1-yard run and Liam Johnston caught the two-point conversion pass from Bryce Patton.
The Longhorns managed just 125 yards in total offense and were hurt by four turnovers.
Chisholm ends the season 3-7.
TURPIN 54, WAUKOMIS 30
TURPIN — Waukomis rallied, but fell short in the Class B playoffs, losing 54-30 to Turpin.
The Chiefs trailed 30-8 at the half, but battled back in the second half to close the gap to 38-30 before giving up two late scores.
Ricky Woodruff scored twice for Waukomis, while Maven Burroughs and Wyatt Felber also scored touchdowns.
"The kids showed a lot of grit and determination to finish strong," head coach Mark Timberlake said.
The Chiefs end the season at 1-9. Turpin plays at Ringwood next week.
GARBER 54, FOYIL 8
GARBER — Garber advanced in the Class B playoffs as T.J. Bennett accounted for six touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a 54-8 win over Foyil.
Bennett scored on runs of 13, 3 and 37 yards, and threw touchdown passes of 12 and 35 yards to David Nagel and 23 yards to Kayleb Darst.
Garber put the game away early, leading 38-0 after one period, then ending the game at halftime on the mercy rule.
Tydonte Chester scored Garber's other touchdown on a 3-yard run.
The Wolverines rolled up 303 yards in total offense — 156 rushing and 147 passing in the half. The Garber defense held Foyil to just 95 total yards.
Garber, 7-2, plays at Davenport next week.
MEDFORD 50, WILSON HENRYETTA 0
MEDFORD — Drake McMillan scored four touchdowns to lead Medford to a 50-0 win over Wilson Henryetta in the opening round of the Class C playoffs.
McMillan carried the ball just six times for 113 yards, and scored on runs of 33, 17, 2 and 6 yards.
Tate Schuermann scored on a 29-yard pass from Isaac Koehn, and Ethan Gee returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals ran for 228 yards and piled up 280 yards in total offense. The Medford defense was dominant, holding the Tigers to minus-17 yards total offense.
Medford, 8-2, advances to play Maud, which beat Copan 46-0.
OAKS MISSION 2, DCLA 0
Deer Creek-Lamont had to forfeit its playoff game against Oaks Mission, with the official score being 2-0.
Someone at DCLA tested positive and had been in close proximity with several members of the team.
The Eagles close out the season 3-6.
KINGFISHER 49, DICKSON 8
KINGFISHER — Cade Stephenson made the most of his touches in Kingfisher's 49-8 win over Dickson in the Class 3A playoffs.
Stephenson ran for a 13-yard touchdown, caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Jax Sternberger and returned a punt 90 yards for a score. For the game, he carried the ball four times for 90 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards.
Sternberger also threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Will Taylor and ran 50 yards for another score. The Yellowjackets' other touchdowns came on a 13-yard run by Mason Mecklenburg and a 3-yard run by Harrison Evans.
All of Kingfisher's points came in the first half.
The Yellowjackets, 7-3, will play Lone Grove next week. Lone Grove beat Mount St. Mary 47-7.
BALKO-FORGAN 52, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 6
BALKO — Kremlin-Hillsdale's football season came to an end with a 52-6 loss to Balko-Forgan in the Class B playoffs.
Logan Baker scored the lone touchdown for the Broncs on a 5-yard run in the second period.
The Broncs end the season at 3-8.
SEILING 30, POND CREEK-HUNTER 18
POND CREEK — Kaden Manuel scored three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Seiling to a 30-18 win over Pond Creek-Hunter in the Class B playoffs.
Manuel scored on runs off 8 and 11 yards, and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Gore. Manuel also threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Cody Pester.
John Theophilius caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Corbin Burnham for Pond Creek-Hunter, and threw a 35-yard scoring strike to Zander Clayton.
Burnham scored the other touchdown for the Panthers on a 1-yard run.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wildcats, while the Panthers lost in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in eight games.
Seiling, 4-7, playw at Laverne next week. The Panthers end their season at 3-6.
OKEENE 28, CANTON 0
OKEENE — Okeene avenged an early season loss to Canton by beating the Tigers 28-0 in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
William Karbs scored all four of the Whippets' touchdowns on runs of 10, 8, 3 and 19 yards.
Okeene's defense stepped-up with five interceptions, two each by Curtis Harjo and Cole Schmidt and one by Karbs.
Canton had beaten Okeene 20-0 on Aug. 28.
Okeene, 4-6, plays at Shattuck next week.
CHANDLER 49, ALVA 19
CHANDLER — Alva's football season came to an end with a 49-19 loss to Chandler in the Class 2A playoffs.
Drake Whorton scored twice for the Goldbugs on runs of 7 and 6 yards. Nathan Hunt also scored on an 11-yard run.
Alva closes out the campaign with a 2-8 record.
KELLYVILLE 60, HENNESSEY 26
KELLYVILLE — Hennessey was unable to overcome a 35-12 halftime deficit, losing 60-26 to Kellyville in the Class 2A playoffs.
Jay Jech passed for four touchdowns and 266 yards in the losing effort. Weston Smith had five catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Langston Smith had the other touchdown reception for the Eagles.
Hennessey finishes its season at 3-6.
